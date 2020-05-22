LODI — The Lodi News-Sentinel and several sister publications have established a $1.2 million grant fund to assist locally owned businesses with marketing during these challenging times. As a locally operated business the News-Sentinel is committed to supporting our local partners and helping them reach customers and relaunch their business.
Participating newspapers will provide matching advertising dollars to grant recipients and funds can be used toward print or digital advertising in your local publication. Grants are available for a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $10,000 of matching funds each month.
The program is open to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by coronavirus. For local applicants, applications must be submitted via our online form at www.lodinews.com/community-grant.
The deadline to apply is June 5. Grants will be awarded in June, July and August. The matching grant must be used within the month.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Highway 99 roadwork scheduled next week
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will conduct various lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound Highway 99 for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Work will occur as follows:
• Full off-ramp closure from northbound Highway 99 to Cherokee Lane on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from northbound Highway 99 to Kettleman Lane from Tuesday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Turner Road from Tuesday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent full on and off-ramp closures from northbound Highway 99 at Turner Road, from Tuesday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full on-ramp closures from the Mokelumne River Frontage Road to northbound Highway 99, from Tuesday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent full on and off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 at Acampo Road, from Tuesday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Full off-ramp closure from northbound Highway 99 to Acampo Road on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Galt City Council to hold special meeting
GALT — The Galt City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the proposed operating budget for fiscal years 2020-20 and 2021-22; the proposed Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2020-21 through 2024-25; and the Master Fee Schedule for fiscal year 2020-21.
Public comments can be submitted by emailing pubcom@cityofgalt.org, and will be read out loud during the meeting, subject to a 5-minute time limit.
The meeting can be viewed online at www.ci. galt.ca.us.
— Wes Bowers
Rail Commission gets $20.2M in COVID aid
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration on Friday announced a grant award of $20.2 million to the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.
The rail commission will use the grant funds to continue Altamont Corridor Express rail service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
— Wes Bowers