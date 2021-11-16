Scandal-ridden saloon shuttered

CLEMENTS — A decades-old watering hole that was embroiled in a COVID-19 vaccination scandal earlier this year has been shuttered.
Dave Rosano, general manager of operations at the Old Corner Saloon, posted on the bar’s Facebook page on Nov. 8 that the long-time establishment would be re-opening in January, although not under the ownership of owner Todd Anderson.
“I didn’t want you to feel I abandoned you, for I’m not planning on abandoning you or The Old Corner Saloon,” Rosano posted. “Come January of 2022 there will be a new owner/operator to take the saloon over, I am unable to go into any further in detail about this, so please be patient and let this play out.”
Anderson made headlines in May after the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control arrested him for allegedly making and selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Agents with ABC said they found some 30 blank cards, laminating machines, laminate and cutters in a room inside the bar.
Acting on a tip, agents purchased several completed fraudulent identification cards at $20 a piece.
They arrested Anderson on May 4 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, ID theft, carrying a loaded and unregistered handgun, forging an official seal, all felonies.
He was also arrested on suspicion of altering a medical record with fraudulent intent, a misdemeanor, according to reports.
The ABC in May said that it was unknown exactly how many of the fake IDs had been sold.
According to San Joaquin County Superior Court records, Anderson pleaded not guilty to several of the charges against him on May 18. He is expected to appear at the Lodi branch on Dec. 16 for a preliminary hearing.
The Old Corner Saloon hosted a “We’ll Miss Our Bar Party” on Oct. 31.
In his Nov. 8 post, Rosano said the bar’s liquor license had been suspended at the beginning of the month.
Rosano added that he informed Anderson on Oct. 30 that he would be unable to work that night and he had made an appointment to get tested for COVID-19.
Anderson “terminated” him that night after 16 years with the bar, Rosano said, adding that he will be bringing legal action against Anderson in the near future.
“I want you to know that I’ll never forget you, always remembering the good will, courtesy extended, and respect given to me being, OCdave the old guy behind the bar, though you never treated me like the old guy,” Rosano posted. “I felt accepted and it was my honor to serve and befriend you.”