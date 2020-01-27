LODI — On Jan. 24, officers responded to the report of a man shooting a flare gun in the air in the 1100 block of Auto Center Drive.
Officers stopped 25-year-old Justin Woods of Lodi in the 500 block of North Cherokee Lane. Woods was found to be in possession of a flare gun, and a witness positively identified him, police said. Woods was booked into the Lodi City Jail for multiple felony warrants and weapon charges.
— Wes Bowers
Police to step up patrols on Super Bowl Sunday
LODI — The Lodi Police Department is reminding those attending Super Bowl parties to get a safe ride home after the game.
“If you plan on drinking, plan for a ride home with a sober driver,” Lodi Police Sgt. Andre Belaski said. “Whether your team wins or loses, you’ll always get the ‘W’ by not drinking and driving.”
Super Bowl LIV is on Sunday and the police department will increase patrols on that day, ready to flag those suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, the department encourages you to have plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic drinks available for designated drivers. If a designated driver decides to have a drink, make sure someone else who hasn’t been drinking is available to come pick people up. Anyone who sees a drunken driver should call 911.
Walking impaired can also be dangerous, so have someone who is sober walk home with you.
Funding for Super Bowl Sunday enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Wes Bowers
Love Lodi is seeking projects and sponsors
LODI — On Saturday, April 18, an army of Lodi volunteers will be out in force to help the city by cleaning parks and schools, taking on repair and renovation projects, visiting seniors and first responders, and more.
The Love Lodi committee is seeking projects and sponsors for this year’s day of service. Anyone interested in suggesting a project can visit www.love
lodi.org and click on “Submit A Project,” or email projects@lovelodi.org. Sponsorship information can be found on the website as well.
— K. Cathey
Tickets available for Hutchins Street Square concert series
LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will have national recording artists performing at Hutchins Street Square during its 2020 concert series.
Country music artist Shooter Jennings, English musician John Waite and all-female quartet Femmes of Rock starring Bella Electric Strings are scheduled to rock the Square.
The first community concert coming to the square will introduce southern rock artist Waylon Albright “Shooter” Jennings on March 13.
Tickets are now on sale for $45. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lodi tickets.com, or by calling 209-333-5550.
— Oula Miqbel
‘American Pickers’ seeking local treasures
LODI — Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of the hit documentary series “American Pickers” are returning to Northern California in March, and are looking for large, unique collections in Lodi and the surrounding area. They’re especially looking for items with interesting stories behind them.
Anyone with a large, private collection of antiques is welcome to apply to be on the show. Collections must be privately owned — no stores, museums, flea markets or other businesses or organizations will be considered.
To apply, email your name, phone number, location and a description of your collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
— K. Cathey
UCCE Master Gardeners to tackle avocados
LODI — Lodi Library Public Library will host a Master Food Preserver class focused on growing avocados in the Central Valley on Monday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the community room, 201 W. Locust St.
The class will focus on the temperatures and soil types needed to grow avocados successfully. The Master Gardeners will be sharing methods and tips for a successful avocado harvest.
The class is free and is taught jointly by the certified UCCE Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers.
Seating is limited and all people interested in reserving a seat must register by calling 209-953-6100 or by visiting sjmastergardeners.ucanr.edu/ to sign up.
— Oula Miqbel
Meet a Lodi police officer and a San Joaquin deputy district attorney
Lodi Police Department officer Daniel Schiele and Deputy District Attorney Sean Doering will meet with the Lodi community to listen to residents’ concerns on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at Tillie’s, 21 W. Pine St., Downtown Lodi.
— Wes Bowers