Salvation Army to host back-to-school spree for local kids

“We’re beginning a new school year, and anyone with kids understands the cost of getting school supplies and new school clothes every year,” Lodi Salvation Army Major Mark Thielenhaus said. “It’s a major expense in the household, so we want to be able to help as many families as possible that are trying to manage their funds well. It’s also important for the empowerment that comes when a child has the resources they need for a new school year. We want them to look sharp and have the tools they need for school.”