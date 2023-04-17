STOCKTON — The 24-hour digital fundraising event, 209Gives, began at 12:01 a.m. this morning. San Joaquin County residents will have until midnight tonight to donate to local charities and nonprofit organizations.
Lodi-based organizations participating in the fundraiser include Lodi House, the LOEL Foundation, the Lodi Public Library Foundation, the Lodi Arts Foundation, Changing Faces Theater Company, the World of Wonders Science Museum, the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, the GOT Kids Foundation and the Lodi Animal Services Foundation, among others. For a full list of participating organizations, visit www.209gives.org/search?show_all=true.
Additionally, a number of community members and organizations have gathered funds to match donations to certain organizations. The full list is available at www.209gives.org/matches.
Organizations that reach certain milestones — for example, most individual donors, most dollars raised, or last donation before midnight — will earn additional cash awards ranging from $250 to $1,000.
Drug take-back day to be held this weekend
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Health Services and the San Joaquin County Opioid Safety Coalition will work with local law enforcement and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to provide drop-off locations for old or unwanted medications throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
In the local area, residents can take their unused drugs to the Lodi Police Department, 215 W. Elm St., Lodi; or the Woodbridge Grange Hall, 1074 Academy St., Woodbridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.