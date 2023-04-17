STOCKTON — The 24-hour digital fundraising event, 209Gives, began at 12:01 a.m. this morning. San Joaquin County residents will have until midnight tonight to donate to local charities and nonprofit organizations.

Lodi-based organizations participating in the fundraiser include Lodi House, the LOEL Foundation, the Lodi Public Library Foundation, the Lodi Arts Foundation, Changing Faces Theater Company, the World of Wonders Science Museum, the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, the GOT Kids Foundation and the Lodi Animal Services Foundation, among others. For a full list of participating organizations, visit www.209gives.org/search?show_all=true.

