LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 400 block of East Locust Ave. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found a parked vehicle with numerous bullet holes in it, police said.
No one was injured in the incident, and officers could not find any witnesses, police said.
The shooting is under investigation.
— Wes Bowers
Boy struck by pickup truck in front of Reese Elementary
LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in front of Reese Elementary School Friday at about 1:30 p.m.
Police said a young boy was crossing the street when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was traveling at a low speed.
The boy was knocked down and suffered a bump on the head and scraped knees, police said. While he was able to get up and walk around, police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver was cooperative with officers and was released at the scene.
— Wes Bowers
North S.J. Water Conservation District meeting to be Monday
LODI — The North San Joaquin Water Conservation District will have it’s regular scheduled board meeting on Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Lodi Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St.
The agenda and all noted documentation may be viewed and downloaded at www.nsjgroundwater.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Outstanding Citizen Award nominations being accepted
LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominees for its Outstanding Citizen Award.
Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office, 35 S. School St., Lodi or online at https://bit.ly/ 2OAzEUL!
Nominations must be submitted by Dec. 16.
The award recipient will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Wine and Roses, 2505 W. Turner Road, Lodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Happy Houseplants the subject at Lodi library workshop
LODI— The UCCE Master Gardeners of San Joaquin County will host a Happy Houseplants workshop on Dec. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lodi Public Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The Master Gardeners will teach people how to achieve great looking, healthy indoor plants, and proper care techniques and management to keep plants healthy.
People interested in attending the workshop are encouraged to call 209-953-6100 to reserve their seats because space is limited.
— Oula Miqbel
Business Council of San Joaquin gets new leader
STOCKTON — The Business Council of San Joaquin County announced they have appointed Betty Wilson as Executive Director.
Wilson has served in the financial industry for more than fifteen years and most recently worked in government relations.
Founded in 1987, The Business Council of San Joaquin County is an organization dedicated to taking responsibility for the wellbeing of our community, through the implementation of local programs and initiatives.
Members, composed of businesses, nonprofits, and government officials, are civically engaged and have chosen to take a proactive progressive approach to address community challenges.
Wilson is succeeding former president and CEO Jane Butterfield, who retired in October.
For further information about the Business Council of San Joaquin County and their initiatives, please contact 209-956-3389 or visit www.bci-sjc.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Fire protection class changes for Mokelumne Rural district
LOCKEFORD — The Mokelumne Rural Fire District was recently re-evaluated by the Insurance Service Office Inc. and received a higher public protection classification of four out of 10.
Fire protection class ratings range from one to 10 provided by the ISO, which evaluates county fire suppression capabilities — how fast can they put out a fire, after it is reported.
This rating is used by home insurance carriers to determine the response time of dealing with a fire at residents homes.
A low protection class rating means a fast and efficient response while a higher protection class means a fire could be doing some serious damage before any assistance arrives. The rating is based on a simple points system.
For residents of the Mokelumne Rural Fire District, the four out of 10 will decrease the region’s fire protection class, and reduce home insurance premiums.
Residents are advised to have their insurance agents call the Fire District and get an estimated classification over the phone or the insurance agent can contact ISO for an official classification.
— Oula Miqbel