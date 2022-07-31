A Stockton man being pursued by the California Highway Patrol died after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Saturday night in Lodi.
The unidentified man, 31, was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to a CHP report.
The pursuit began at approximately 11:44 p.m. when a man was reportedly witnessed driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed traveling eastbound on Highway 12 just west of Interstate 5. CHP officers attempted to make an enforcement stop and a pursuit ensued east into Lodi.
Just minutes before midnight, the motorcycle was headed east on Harney Lane at approximately 70 mph when the driver allegedly ran a red light at the Stockton Street intersection and collided with the rear of a Ford F-150 truck that was making a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected into the eastbound lane.
The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.
Earlier Saturday, a bicyclist was hit by a truck on Turner Road just west of Lodi Lake. The driver of the truck left the scene, according to witnesses. The condition of the bicyclist is unknown at this time. Calls to the Lodi Police Department have not been returned.
