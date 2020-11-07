On Saturday, performers of all ages will take the stage — virtually — to perform traditional Indian music and dances.
The talent showcase will be the first part of a two-part event celebrating the holiday of Diwali.
“We have a fun and an incredible treat,” said Virtu Arora, the event’s chair. The Diwali show is being organized by the American Desi Society, based in San Joaquin County, and performers will come from all over the county, with many from Lodi, Stockton and Manteca.
Diwali is one of India’s major holidays, a festival of lights that is similar to Christmas in its importance. Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Arora said.
One reason for the holiday is to celebrate the return of Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita and brother Laxman, to his home city of Ayodhya after his defeat of the demon Ravana — the story shared in the Ramayana. In the legend, the people of Ayodhya lit lamps to guide Lord Rama’s plane home, as it was a moonless night, she said.
“The name Diwali comes from the lamp — row of lights or row of lamps,” she added.
Today, people still light lamps to celebrate the holiday, representing light overcoming darkness.
The goddess Lakshmi is also connected to Diwali, Arora said. People offer prayers to the goddess of prosperity, good luck and fortune, and Diwali signals the end of the financial year in India.
While part of this year’s celebrations have been canceled due to COVID-19, the American Desi Society decided to hold its yearly talent show online and reached out to the community to submit video of their performances.
“This year we had to tone it down a little bit because of the COVID, but we want to continue with the spirit of the festival,” Arora said.
The response was so overwhelming that they’ve chosen to split the show over two Saturdays.
Performances include musicians playing the veena, a traditional stringed instrument, and tabla drums, and traditional dances like bharatnatyam. All of the performers wear traditional clothing.
Several of the performers are children who participated in the American Desi Society’s summer talent show.
“We want to include all the children,” Arora said.
However, anyone who caught the summer show will see all-new material for Diwali.
“The performers have worked very hard. These are all new performances,” Arora said.
The society also opened up the show to adults this year. The youngest performer is 5 years old, and the oldest is a vocalist who is about 70, she said. Andal Krishnamurthy served at this year’s art director in putting the performances together.
Along with the online show, the American Desi Society will be providing lunch for homeless residents at St. Mary’s Dining Hall in Stockton on Saturday, Nov. 14, as well as hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The organization took a pledge for “holidays without hunger,” and will also host lunches at St. Mary’s Dining Room on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the Saturdays before and after Christmas.
Everyone is welcome to log on and tune in to the Diwali shows this Saturday and next, Arora said, even if they don’t celebrate Diwali themselves. The shows will be livestreamed via Zoom and on the American Desi Society Facebook page. If there’s enough demand, they may repeat the shows on Nov. 21 and 28.
“I think in this difficult time, any happy event should be celebrated,” Arora said