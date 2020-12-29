Between the hours of 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 470 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 7:49 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of North Stockton Street said they found a man in their yard attempting to steal a bicycle. The man fled, leaving bolt cutters behind.
Petty theft: 12:33 p.m. — Someone in a white SUV took a package from a porch on the 1700 block of Normandy Court. A similar vehicle was described in another package theft about an hour earlier on the 700 block of West Lockeford Street.
Weapons: 12:59 p.m. — Someone in a gold Toyota four-door vehicle was pointing a fake gun at people on the 1000 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:09 p.m. — A Hispanic man on a blue bicycle was seen tampering with a security camera on the 0 block of West Elm Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 9 p.m. — Four gunshots were heard in the area of Hutchins Street and Rose Avenue.
Carjacking: 10:57 p.m. — A man said someone hit him with a baseball bat and stole his Chrysler on the 0 block of South Main Street.
Thursday
Vehicle theft: 6:51 a.m. — A Honda Accord was stolen on the 1500 block of South Sacramento Street while warming up in the driveway.
Burglary: 8:05 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Flora Street said a man was trying to break a window to their vehicle.
Petty theft: 1:59 p.m. — A catalytic converter was taken from a Toyota Prius on the 300 block of Watson Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:39 p.m. — A man was approaching cars on the 1000 block of West Kettleman Lane and challenging drivers to a fight.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:30 p.m. — Occupants of a blue vehicle were seen taking packages from porches in the area of West Tokay and De Pauli streets.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 3:51 a.m. — A Black man standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall attempted to take a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 2900 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
Burglary: 9:48 a.m. — Two people cut a fence to a property on the 800 block of South Cherokee Lane and locked themselves in a trailer.
Transient: 10:27 a.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Yokuts Drive said a heavyset Black woman on a bicycle entered a nearby vacant house through the front door, then left with two other people.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:05 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of South Rose Street said a man on a bicycle was looking into cars parked in the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:32 p.m. — A man in a black hooded sweatshirt was seen looking into vehicles on the 800 block of Lloyd Street.
Saturday
Burglary: 4:54 p.m. — Someone took $1,000 worth of tools from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of South School Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:35 a.m. — A resident on the 2900 block of Fuschia Drive said someone was underneath a neighbors vehicle, then fled when confronted.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:54 p.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Pioneer Drive said two people were seen near their neighbor’s back door.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:35 p.m. — A pile of clothes was on fire on the 200 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Sunday
Burglary: 5:24 a.m. — Two people associated with a small, dark-colored SUV were seen breaking into vehicles on the 1700 block of Normandy Court.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:30 p.m. — A man in camouflage was seen carrying a gun case near the wilderness area on the 1100 block of West Turner Road.
Vandalism: 10:33 p.m. — Someone shot a vehicle with a paintball on the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:18 a.m. — A resident on the 1300 block of Robinson Lane said someone climbed under his girlfriend’s car, then left in a dark-colored vehicle.