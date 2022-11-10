Closing out his final State of the City Address at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club Wednesday morning, Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler began choking up as he offered thanks and appreciation to the city’s department heads, employees that he said don’t often receive enough recognition for their work.

“This is bittersweet,” he said. “I’ve worked hard for this city. I’ve been here for 30 years, been on the council for eight years, three terms as mayor... I have over 40 years of working in management, either in teams or leading teams, and there are few times in my career that I’ve enjoyed what I called these very sublime experiences of working with highly performing groups.”