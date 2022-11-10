Closing out his final State of the City Address at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club Wednesday morning, Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler began choking up as he offered thanks and appreciation to the city’s department heads, employees that he said don’t often receive enough recognition for their work.
“This is bittersweet,” he said. “I’ve worked hard for this city. I’ve been here for 30 years, been on the council for eight years, three terms as mayor... I have over 40 years of working in management, either in teams or leading teams, and there are few times in my career that I’ve enjoyed what I called these very sublime experiences of working with highly performing groups.”
Highly performing groups, Chandler said, consist of people who are knowledgeable in their industry, work hard, produce “phenomenal” results, and enjoy doing it.
“That’s a unique situation that is fleeting,” he said. “I’ve had it maybe four or five times in my career. One of those times was my 2014 campaign for city council. That was a really phenomenal experience. And our city enjoys this because of the people that run our departments.”
Chandler then described the personalities and memorable interactions he had with each department head at the City of Lodi during his eight year run on the council, and told each one he would miss working with them.
He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election to the council.
For his last state of the city address, Chandler said there was a lot of great news to talk about, the first being that Lodi had an $8 million budget surplus last year, which followed a $12 million surplus the year prior.
“We’re doing great,” he said. “Revenues continue to exceed expectations and expenditures, particularly in our employee costs, which are below budget. But that’s a double-edged sword because vacancies help the bottom line but also reduces services we can give our businesses and services.”
Chandler highlighted several projects around Lodi to which those budget surplus dollars were being allocated, including repaving the Lodi lake south parking lot, as well as other improvements at the park, for $2.5 million.
He also noted the new $13 million animal shelter on Auto Center Drive near Pixley Park, as well as the Turner Road/Highway99 Interchange Project.
The latter, which Chandler and councilman Doug Kuehne helped break ground on last week, will improve safety and access at the interchange to the tune of $6 million.
Some of the accomplishments the city has experienced over the last year, Chandler said, involved addressing the homeless situation in Lodi.
Those accomplishments included implementing the Safety Ambassador Program, which focuses on keeping homeless individuals from loitering in Downtown Lodi and the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as Harmony Homes at Washington Street and Lodi Avenue, and the temporary homeless at 710 Sacramento St., managed by Inner City Action.
“I love (inner City Action’s) philosophy. Their philosophy is to transition people off the street, off their drugs, into work and into housing. And they are successful. We are saving lives every day in Lodi. And while I had my problems with this project, I’ve really come to support it.”
Moving on to future housing development, Chandler highlighted the Lake House project located at Lower Sacramento and Turner roads, a mixed-use facility that will have hotel hospitality and condos.
He also noted Rose Gate II, the 250 low-density unit housing development along South Lower Sacramento Road in the Van Ruiten Ranch subdivision that is in its first phase of construction.
On the business side of development, Chandler said the Lodi Bowling Alley, originally slated to be open earlier this year, now has a target date of the spring of 2023.
Across the street, Papapavlos’ Lodi restaurant will enter phase II of its expansion at the corner of School and Lockeford streets.
And there will be a 30,000-square-foot Community Medical Center located on South Cherokee Lane in the coming years.
Lodging opportunities are also expanding, Chandler said, noting the True Hotel by Hilton and Residence Inn by Marriott will soon be coming to Lodi.
After acknowledging city employees and department heads, Chandler recalled how he had come to run for city council in 2014.
There had been a pause in his career at the time, and he said the Lodi Chamber of Commerce was looking for a candidate to serve on the council.
Chandler said he promised his wife Jan years prior that he would never run for political office. But when chamber president and CEO Pat Patrick made him an offer, Chandler said he had to talk to his wife.
“Well Jan came on board, and the rest is history,” he said. “It’s really been a lot of fun serving on the council, serving all of you, (and learning) all the functions a council member does. Just knowing we’ve left this town knowing it’s better than when we got here, is enough reward for me.
