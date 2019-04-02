STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office will commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a 5K walk at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the corner of East Weber Avenue and South Center Street in Stockton.
A free continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of 222 E. Weber Ave., Stockton, followed by a series of brief presentations and an exhibit honoring the victims of violent crimes in the county.
Families of the victims will be recognized during the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the sixth floor of the San Joaquin County administration building, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Stockton.
— John Bays
Lodi center to host succulents workshop
LODI — The Lodi Community Art Center is hosting its Succulent Pot-in-a-Pot Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants will learn how to create the decorative succulent container.
The workshop is $40 per person, which includes supplies. All proceeds will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Seating is limited and registration is required. To register, call 209-800-2744.
The Lodi Community Art Center is located at 110 W. Pine St., Lodi. For information about the Lodi Community Art Center and its other programs, contests and classes, visit www.lodiartcenter.org.
— Kyla Cathey
S.J. County supes seek commission members
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications online is April 19. The Board of Supervisors will consider qualified applications received on or before the deadline.
A complete list of the commission vacancies can be found at www.sjgov.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Sacramento group to host job fair for homeless
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness will host a homeless job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Salvation Army Ray Robinson Oak Park Community Center, 2550 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for job seekers.
For more information, call Arzelia Ontiveros at 916-678-4013 or email arzelia.ontiveros @usw.salvationarmy.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Miwuk Indians plan upgrade to Amador parks
JACKSON — The Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians is raising funds to upgrade every park and ball field in Amador County.
They have teamed up with the Amador County Recreation Agency. In addition to raising funds for field and park upgrades, they are also working to provide county schools with lawn mowers, bases, chalk machines and other equipment for field maintenance.
Donations may be sent to the Jackson Rancheria Park & Field Restoration Fund, c/o Kim Adams, P.O. Box 1090, Jackson, CA 95642.
For more information, call 209-223-1935, email kadams@jacksoncasino.com, or visit www.jacksoncasino .com/tribal/community-involvement.
— Kyla Cathey
POLITICAL NOTES
McNerney to host open house in Stockton
STOCKTON — Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will host an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 18 at 2222 Grand Canal Blvd., Suite 7. Community members will have the chance to meet with their congressman and discuss the issues that affect their daily lives.
McNerney will also update attendees on the latest from Washington, D.C. and talk about what he is doing to serve the people and communities of California’s 9th Congressional District, which includes Lodi and Galt.
— Oula Miqbel
Galgiani to host REAL ID town hall
STOCKTON — State Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, will host a DMV town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the San Joaquin Council of Governments Building, 555 E. Weber Ave., Stockton. Those who attend the town hall can get information about the new restrictions to obtain a federally compliant REAL ID driver license or identification card.
In order to obtain either form of identification, a person must visit a DMV field office and present certified documents proving their identity, Social Security number and California residency.
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTION
Fifth-graders from Vinewood Elementary School were mis-identified as Girl Scouts in a photo on Page 2 of Tuesday’s Lodi News-Sentinel.