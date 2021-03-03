LODI — The City of Lodi announced on Monday that public basketball courts are once again open for play. Visitors utilizing courts must comply with the following requirements:
- Face masks over the mouth and nose are required for everyone 2 years and older.
- Do not use the court when unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from other households.
- Limit close contact activity to household units.
- Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the court.
- Limit visit to two hours.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Traffic enforcement leads to numerous citations in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — California Highway Patrol officers handed more than 14 driving citations within just 90 minutes while patrolling Woodbridge last Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the CHP.
The tickets ranged from speeding to stop sign violations. CHP was conducting traffic enforcement in the area after the Stockton branch received multiple traffic complaints from Woodbridge residents.
— News-Sentinel Staff