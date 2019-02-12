Although the victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting was able to drive himself to the hospital, police say he is currently in critical condition.
According to Lodi Police Sgt. Ricardo Garcia, two males were arguing in a parking lot in the Reynolds Ranch shopping center on the 2600 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway in Lodi at approximately 12:24 p.m. Tuesday when one male shot the other before both left the scene in separate vehicles.
The victim, a 19-year-old male, was reportedly shot in the face.
“The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital,” Garcia said.
While evidence technicians processed the scene and officers worked on obtaining access to video surveillance footage from nearby businesses hours after the shooting, Garcia said detectives were waiting at the hospital with the victim.
“We’re hoping he can talk as soon as he’s out of wherever he’s at,” Garcia said.
The suspect is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, in his late teens or early 20s with short facial hair and fled the scene in a silver or gray newer-model sedan.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Lodi police at 209-333-6727 or Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746. Please reference case number 19-921.