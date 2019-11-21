The Lodi City Council approved the development of 12 high-density housing units located on West Kettleman Lane, known as the Sunwest Commons.
The project passed with a 4-0 vote. Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce was not present at the meeting.
Fletcher Development proposed the plans for Sunwest Commons during the Sept. 11 Lodi Planning Commission Meeting.
The development is situated on 0.56 acres of property located between the Solstice Senior Living and the church of God of Seventh Day at 2115 W. Kettleman Lane.
The project received pushback from John Giannoni, a broker with Grupe Real Estate, due to the number of units proposed in the plan.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the subdivision approval process next goes to the Site Plane Architectural Review Committee and Lodi Planning Commission unless the project is appealed, then the project goes back to the planning commission for redesign.
“We have gotten a significant amount of questions about the design of the project We can reduce the number of allocations we approve but we cannot recommend changes to the project design,” Schwabauer said.
Councilman Doug Kuehne said he felt the City Council should see a project’s subdivision map and vote on it before it comes before the planning commission, as it currently does.
“It is problematic for me as a council member, once the design has been done. I would like to change that system, as we talk about density, housing and traffic,” Kuehne said. “We should be able to see the planning process before it comes before the council to vote. The only thing we get to weigh in on tonight is the amount of the allocations we approve.”
The Sunwest Commons is designed to be two-story townhomes, with two rows of six townhouses built on either side of the property.
The zoning for the property allows for multiple residential units, and the area surrounding the project site is fully developed with a variety of single and multi-family residences and professional offices.
The townhouse lots range in size from 1,580 to 3,690 square feet in size. The typical lot is approximately 20 feet by 80 feet. Each lot will include a back patio area, a dedicated parking space for residents and a shared driveway.
Each townhome will have three bedrooms and two and a half baths — an estimated 1,250 square feet — with a one-car garage.
According to city staff, the proposed project would be consistent with surrounding developments. North of the proposed site, facing Tienda Drive, are multi-story duplexes.
Residents who live in the Sunwest Commons will require to pay Home Owner Association fees, which will be used to pay for landscaping along Kettleman Lane, shared utilities and private easements, shared on-site driveway obligations, parking agreements, and trash can pickup.