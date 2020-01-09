LODI – Lodi Lake’s Nature Area Docents will lead visitors on the first docent-led tour of the year at Lodi Lake on Jan. 18.
Individuals will have the opportunity to rediscover the wonder of the Lodi Lake Nature Area during the winter season. Visitors of all ages are welcome.
There will be two tours available. The first tour will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m., and the second tour will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
All individuals interested in attending this free docent-led tour must register with Docent Coordinator Natalie Sauerland at 209-810-7052 or through email at nsauerland@ lodi.gov.
— Oula Miqbel
LUSD to host its annual poetry contest
LODI — The Lodi Unified School District will host its 10th annual districtwide student poetry contest.
Students can submit their poems now through Feb. 20 at the district office, 1305 E. Vine Street, Lodi.
Each entry must include a student’s first and last names, school and grade printed on the back. Poems can be of any length, but all poetry subject matter and language must be age and school appropriate.
— Oula Miqbel
Apply now for Middle College High School
STOCKTON — Middle College High School is now accepting applications for the school located on the San Joaquin Delta College campus, 5151 Pacific Ave, Stockton, for the 2020-21 school year.
MCHS students take both high school and college classes
In 2007 and 2011, Middle College was named a California Distinguished School and in 2008 was named a National Blue Ribbon School. It is considered to be one of the more prestigious schools in the area, with an Academic Performance Index Score of 915 in 2013.
The school is accredited by the Western Association of School and Colleges Accrediting Commission for Schools. Middle College enrolls students with high academic potential.
Middle College is an AVID school, where students take an AVID class for all four years of enrollment.
Middle College is a dual enrollment program, which allows students to enroll in college courses while completing their traditional high school credits.
To learn more about MCHS, please visit its website or attend one of its upcoming parent orientation meetings:
• Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Millswood Middle School Library located at 233 N. Mills Ave., Lodi
• Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Christa McAuliffe Middle School Library at 3880 Iron Canyon Circle, Stockton
Applications for MCHS are due by Feb. 28 at the middle college office located at 5151 Pacific Ave, Stockton.
— Oula Miqbel