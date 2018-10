ELECTION 2018: Galt City Council, Rich Lozano

I want to serve on the council to maintain the safety and quality of life of our community by ensuring we have well qualified and highly trained police officers with the best equipment. I will work to improve park facilities for the community to enjoy through leisure and recreation by addressing the capital improvement shortfall of city facilities for generations in the future to enjoy. I want to ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely and transparently without increasing taxes in Galt. Elected officials must treat the public’s money in the highest regard and in a transparent fashion. I have experience making policy decisions related to government budgets. I directed the Cosumnes CSD through the worst economic times while maintaining a budget reserve.