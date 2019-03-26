On Sunday afternoon, the sun came out for a bit as medieval knights showed young children how to properly hold a (foam) sword. A crowd cheered as wrestlers put on a stage show. Merlin and Little Red Riding Hood waited in line for tacos as members of Starfleet ate nearby. Spider-Man, Captain America and Thanos called a truce long enough to pose with an excited family for a photo.
The strange cast of characters were in town for Lodi’s annual Grape City Con, held each spring at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds.
It was C. Andrew Nelson’s first time in Lodi. The visual effects artist has worked on films such as “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” “Enchanted,” “Galaxy Quest” and “Jurassic Park III.”
He also played Darth Vader, the villain of the “Star Wars” film series, for 12 years — though he was uncredited. He did not provide Vader’s voice, but he filled the Sith Lord’s physical shoes (and mask) through several of the “Star Wars” movies.
“To be able to become part of your favorite film franchise is an amazing thing,” he said.
He was greeting fans of the films on Sunday, sharing stories of the close calls on set.
Once, he said, he almost caught fire during filming. Another time, he nearly fell off a platform.
In the booth’s next to Nelson’s were the 501st Legion and the Mandalorian Mercs. Both groups, who base their costumes on the “Star Wars” canon, raise money for charity.
“We are a ‘Star Wars’ costuming culture, but we’re focused on Mandalorian culture,” Tom Newman of the Mandalorian Mercs explained.
A series of novels by Karen Travers explored the history and clan culture Mandalorians, whose most famous members were Boba Fett and his father Jango. Fans of the movies and Travers’ novels took the mercenary group and ran with it, much as the 501st Legion did with the Empire’s Stormtroopers.
“Every clan would do something different,” Newman said.
There are two local clans, one in Northern California and one in Central California. Newman was representing the Wolves of Mandalore, the Central club. Anyone interested in joining can visit www.mandalorianmercs.org.
In addition to chatting with actors and fan groups, visitors to Grape City Con had the chance to explore dozens of artists and vendors, catch a wrestling show hosted by Pro Wrestling Bushido and play pinball machines on loan from the Golden State Pinball Festival (coming to Lodi in May).
They also had the chance to borrow foam weapons and battle on the grounds’ grassy areas, courtesy of Aegir’s Hall. The group is part of Amtgard, a worldwide medieval combat organization. Amrgard uses padded weapons and authentic clothing (or fantasy, for those who prefer it) to immerse players in a world of quests and combat. For more information, visit www.amtgard.com.