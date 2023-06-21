The old college try: Thousands of local high school students get a taste of college life

Esports is one of the more popular programs at University of the Pacific’s Summer High School Institute. The program is back for a second summer, with thousands of local students enrolled.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

Last year, University of the Pacific launched a program that gave local high students a taste of what it might be like on a college campus.

Some 322 students, of which 240 were from Lodi Unified School District, attended class, slept in the dormitories, ate campus food, and attended social events for two weeks.