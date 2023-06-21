The old college try: Thousands of local high school students get a taste of college life

Last year, University of the Pacific launched a program that gave local high students a taste of what it might be like on a college campus.
Some 322 students, of which 240 were from Lodi Unified School District, attended class, slept in the dormitories, ate campus food, and attended social events for two weeks.
Now, the program has returned for its second year with more students, additional courses, and longer sessions.
Institute Director Balint Sztaray, a chemistry professor at Pacific, said this year there are 1,700 students divided into two sessions.
The first session ran June 5-16, and the institute is currently in its second session, which will end June 30.
Sztaray said 800 students enrolled for the first session and 900 for the second.
“So (we have) a lot of students, and an even better experience for everyone,” he said. “Because there are better things to do, more friends to meet. The UC lawn after the academic and athletics program is always nice and loud. There’s a perpetual volleyball game. As soon as they get out of class they start it, and it doesn’t end until they have to go to the dorms.”
The program’s purpose, Sztaray said, is not to focus solely on academics, but to show students everything they can expect when they attend a four-year university.
Courses students can take during the summer institute include coding, competitive debate, cancer research, drug development, entrepreneurship, filmmaking, innovation, music sound and recording, sports analytics, stock investment, video game design and women’s leadership.
One of the more popular programs from last year’s inaugural institute was the E-Sports class, where students practice for online gaming tournaments
Sztaray said the program was so popular, staff decided to create more than one class for each session. Senior Uriel Lopez and incoming freshman Richard Medina were two Lodi Unified students preparing for a tournament later in the day.
“I like gaming and everything,” Lopez said of enrolling in the class. “I was also here last year, and it was pretty fun, so I came back. (The two weeks on campus) is pretty cool because you get to do many activities and meet a lot of new people.”
He and Medina said the summer institute is very diverse, as students from as far away as Southern California and even Florida were in attendance this year.
“This is probably the field I would be most familiar with,” Medina said of wanting to enroll in E-Sports. “I wouldn’t know a lot of people if I enrolled in other fields. They seem too complex, and gaming for me is very simple.”
One of a handful of new courses this year is entitled “Be an Influencer,” which shows students how to make their own social media content and market both themselves, and products they use.
“We’ve been working a little bit on helping them see the influencer as more of a content creator or a potential stand-alone business,” instructor Becky Achen said. “So students have been doing a lot of content creation outside of class, taking videos of things they’ve been doing, learning some tips on editing, how to grow social audiences.”
Lodi senior Tristan Silva created content that showed viewers a day in his life while on campus, from attending class to just walking around Pacific and enjoying the campus.
“If I’m being totally honest, this was not my first choice,” he said. “I wanted to do the police academy, but I thought this would be cool because it’s an entrepreneur-type of thing, but it’s also being independent with it, and you’re showing your side of stuff, and it can reach more people.”
Junior Michelle Avila said she enrolled in the course because she wants to own her own business one day, and what she learns during the institute could potentially help her in the marketing arena.
She created a video of all the friends and memories she made during her two weeks on campus.
“It’s been a great experience here over the two weeks, so I was really sad trying to make (the video),” she said. “I’ve met all my friends because of this class. I really like it. I don’t want to leave. My room, I’m so attached to it because so many memories are in there, and now we’re packing and we have to leave. But I had a really nice experience.”
Vincenzo Milligan is going to be a junior in the fall, and he enrolled in the institute’s stocks and finances course.
He said the course just seemed interesting to learn, as one can build wealth the longer they’re involved in the industry.
“(The institute) has been really great, I’d definitely recommend it to anyone,” he said. “They should do it once if they can. The food is great, the housing as well. There are a lot of activities and there’s always something to do.”
For more information about the summer institute, visit tinyurl.com/PacificSIP.
