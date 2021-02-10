Lodi Animal Services is looking for a new location for the animal shelter, stating its current office at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane is not up to standards.
Jennifer Bender, animal services director, told the Lodi City Council during a Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session that the current shelter lacks proper health and safety features for both employees and staff, as well as adequate housing for dogs and cats.
In addition, there are no separate quarantine or isolation areas for dogs and cats, as well as no rabies holding area or a proper area for euthanization.
The 2,833-square-foot shelter and office sits on a .27-acre lot, and is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Bender said.
Ideally, animal services would like to find a lot 2 acres in size to accommodate a 15,000-square-foot building, she said.
The existing facility has 24 dog runs, and Bender said there should be 55 on site. There are also only 15 cat cages on site, and Bender said the shelter should have a minimum of 30.
In order to stay consistent with the city's growth and provide proper animal health and welfare, as well as public assistance, the new shelter would need a front office and lobby area for customers, something the current facility lacks.
Also needed are offices for staff; bathrooms; a multipurpose room; storage facilities; food storage and food preparation rooms for the animals; a laundry room; and a break room, among other features, Bender said.
“Historically, facilities like the Lodi Animal Shelter were designed for a short-term hold of stray animals,” she said. “Even though we have made some positive changes to the existing facility, it is still poorly suited to meet the physical and behavior needs of animals.”
Deputy city manager Andrew Keys said a new facility is expected to cost as much as $15 million. Currently, the only available source to finance a new shelter would be the city's general fund, he said.
“We could try to find some grants to ultimately offset that cost, but to offset the entire cost or even a significant portion is unlikely,” Keys said. “That would necessitate, given our current financial situation, a borrowing to be able to generate that much money.”
The good news, he said, is that if the city were to begin the project at this time, the city has a refinancing opportunity that coincides with the construction or design phase in the next fiscal year.
He added the city may be able to restructure existing debt so that the annual cost for a potential shelter would be budget neutral.
Staff is currently exploring a refinancing option with the city's bond counsel and municipal advisor, Keys said.
City manager Steve Schwabauer said to compare the look, feel and condition of the existing shelter to modern facilities in other communities is shocking.
“When I started with the city more than 20 years ago, there was a need — a recognized need — and a push at the council level to construct a new shelter and replace this shelter,” he said. “That building, for sure, has to be replaced immediately. If we don't go forward with a project at all, then at a minimum we have to replace that portable structure that Jennifer’s offices are in.”
Schwabauer said a new animal shelter has been on the city's project to-do list for 21 years because there has never been enough capital to build a new facility. And when there has been capital, he said priorities went to building new structures that house employees.
“This has been a perennial problem for 20 years,” Mayor Alan Nakanishi said. “Steve is right. We've been talking about doing something, we didn’t have the resources, and I support looking at refinances in the future, and I like this plan.”
Schwabauer said he would like to prioritize existing city-owned property for a new shelter to reduce project costs.
One potential site is at Pixley Slough near the Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as a property along the north side of Salas Park.
“I’ve been out to the shelter, and I’ve gotten so many complaints, even from staff, that the facility is just ill-equipped, antiquated,” councilman Doug Kuehne said. “We’ve been talking about doing something with this for a while, and I think it’s time to pull the trigger.”
Staff will return with a more complete plan at a future meeting.