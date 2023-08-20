Will Hurricane Hilary pack any punch in Lodi?

The State of California has issued an advisory — the first in history — on Hurricane Hilary this week, but its impact to the Lodi region will most likely be minimal.
Antoinette Serrato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Southern California will take the brunt of the storm, which had been upgraded to a category 4 on Friday.
“Lodi is set to see a little rain on Sunday,” Serrato said. “It looks like we’re anticipating about a quarter of an inch to half an inch at most, but it will most likely be closer to a quarter-inch.”
Serrato said the rain will last through Monday, but because of Hilary’s moisture, the area could see assorted thunderstorms on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The National Weather Service’s storm tracker anticipates that Hilary should touch down in the San Diego area at about 6 a.m. Monday, and then travel through the eastern portion of California, just bypassing the Lodi and Sacramento areas.
Hilary is expected to land in northwest Nevada by 6 a.m. Tuesday.
According to www.accuweather.com, a private forecasting service, temperatures in Lodi are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s this weekend, with winds as high as 7 miles an hour.
Temperatures should cool to the high 80s on Monday, but winds will increase to 12 miles an hour.
The remainder of next week will see temperatures return to the low-to-mid 90s. Winds should return to about 7 miles an hour as well, according to AccuWeather.
The National Hurricane Center said Hilary’s winds reached 145 miles an hour on Friday, but the storm was expected to begin weakening on Saturday.
It’s expected Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday afternoon, the agency said.
Serrato did not know the last time a hurricane had made its way toward Lodi, but said it had been “decades.”
However, the NWS told the Sacramento Bee on Thursday that the last tropical storm in California was seen 84 years ago.
