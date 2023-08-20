Will Hurricane Hilary pack any punch in Lodi?

Hurricane Hilary, seen in a satellite image from August 17, 2023, is rapidly intensifying in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico on Thursday and has strengthened into a strong Category 3 storm. Hilary is located about 475 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph Hurricane Hilary is heading north, the center of the storm will approach the Baja California peninsula over the weekend and on path to Southern California and the Southwest by late Sunday or early Monday. If Hilary makes landfall on California as a tropical storm, it'll be the first one in 84 years.

 NOAA

The State of California has issued an advisory — the first in history — on Hurricane Hilary this week, but its impact to the Lodi region will most likely be minimal.

Antoinette Serrato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Southern California will take the brunt of the storm, which had been upgraded to a category 4 on Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you