High winds are expected to affect the northern and western portions of the San Joaquin Valley today, subsiding overnight and returning on Sunday.
A dry cold front is expected to sweep through the area, blowing dust and other particulate matter into the air, according to a press release from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. A health cautionary statement is effective today and Sunday for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.
Exposure to dust and pollution can aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, increase risk of respiratory infections, and possibly worsen the effects of COVID-19, the release said. Older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, and the district advises all residents to remain indoors if possible in the affected areas.
For more details, visit www.valleyair.org.
— David Witte
Lodi Black Solidarity event on Zoom today
LODI — Project Lodi is hosting a black solidarity event via Zoom today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about black history with San Joaquin Delta College professor Evan Wade and have discussions with community leaders to expand the inclusivity of Lodi.
View the meeting at berkeley.zoom.us/my/projectlodi, and use the code 3339660496.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi City Council to hold special meeting Tuesday
LODI — The Lodi City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at www.lodi.gov/901/ Council-Meeting-Archive. The council will consider a new subdivision map in the Reynolds Ranch area, and consider appointing Jennifer Cusmir as the new city clerk.
— Wes Bowers
County supes seek board volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications has been extended to July 17.
The board will consider qualified applications at its Aug. 18 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• Assessment Appeals Board: First alternate and second alternate positions.
• Aviation Advisory Committee: Two positions.
• Behavioral Health Board: Two consumer representatives.
• Building Board of Appeals: One licensed architect.
• Council for Quality Education and Care of Children: One community representative, one consumer representative, three discrectionary representatives and one public agency representative.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton; online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; by emailing committees@sjgov.org; or by calling 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
Harrah’s Northern California hiring
IONE — Harrah’s Northern California has posted a number of open positions, including guest safety officer, bartender, cashiers, a restaurant manager for Louie Oliver’s, EMT, slot attendant and more.
Harrah’s Northern California Casino is located on the Buena Vista Tribe Reservation land, and boasts 950 slot machines, 20 tables games, three fast-casual dining concepts and the casual elegant Louie Oliver’s Restaurant & Bar.
The casino is taking a number of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting hours, nightly deep cleaning, requiring all team members and guests to wear masks, and adding hand sanitizing stations throughout the property and at table games.
To view open positions or submit an application, visit harrahsnorcal. prismhr-hire.com.
— K. Cathey