GALT — A device found near a Galt construction site over the weekend turned out to be a container used in a 21st century scavenger hunt.
Galt Police Department responded to the report of a suspicious device located on a trail near a construction site at about 11:35 a.m. Saturday.
The device was wrapped in red tape, capped at both ends, and had the word “here” written on it, police said.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called in to help determine the nature of the device, which was eventually found to be a geocache, police said.
Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity in which participants use a Global Positioning System mobile device or other navigational techniques to hide and find containers called geocaches at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.
“Although geocaching can be a fun hobby, we want to remind the public that these types of unattended items can easily be mistaken for a potentially dangerous device,” the Galt Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “We want to thank the concerned citizen who brought this to our attention as our first priority is the public’s safety. Suspicious devices like these are taken extremely (seriously) and require significant resources to deem them safe.”
Later that day, at about 1 p.m., officers responded to the report of a suspicious person smoking narcotics in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Lincoln Way. Upon arrival, officers contacted two occupants in the vehicle and a probation search was conducted.
The search found about 25.3 grams of suspected meth packaged individually, approximately 15.6 grams of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and items consistent with narcotics sales, police said.
Lodi resident Chad Hixson, 38, was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of suspected meth and heroin for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, misappropriation of lost property, and an outstanding warrant out of Sacramento County.
George Gamboa of Lodi, 34, was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of suspected meth and heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were transported to Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.
Lodi Police Department officers also made several drug related-arrests last week, as they made a traffic stop in the 600 block of Lodi Avenue at about 2 p.m. Friday.
Officers contacted 48-year-old Lodi resident Joseph Oviedo and conducted a search of his vehicle, where they found a large quantity of drugs and a billy club in the vehicle, police said. A second search was conducted at Oviedo’s hotel room, where they located more drugs and evidence of drug sales. Oviedo was arrested on suspicion of weapons violations and numerous drug sales violations.
At 4 p.m. that day, officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Citadel Way and Lassen Drive.
Officers contacted 18-year-old Serena Mellor and 20-year-old Skyler Lewis, both of Lodi, next to a vehicle.
Police said a loaded handgun magazine was seen in plain view and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Officers located concentrated cannabis cartridges, a large quantity of Xanax pills and a handgun in the vehicle. Mellor was arrested on suspicion of weapons violations, and Lewis was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and weapons violations, police said.