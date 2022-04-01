Murder of Woodbridge lawyer to be featured on ABC's "20/20" tonight

Tonight's episode of "20/20" will feature the case of murdered Woodbridge attorney Larry McNabney, who was poisoned by his wife Elisa McNabney -- whose real name was Laren Sims -- and her accomplice Sarah Dutra on Sept. 11, 2001.
Sims' daughter, Haylei Jordan, will give her first interview in the episode. After McNabney's body was found in a vineyard near Linden in February 2002, Sims fled across the country, bringing Jordan with her.
In the episode, Jordan recounts the moments when her mother confessed to killing McNabney with Dutra.
"I was horrified," Jordan recalls.
She also shares details of her life with Sims before they met McNabney, and how the case affected her own life.
"I spent a significant portion of my life being known as Elisa McNabney's daughter. I had previously refused to talk just because I didn't want to have to deal with it anymore," she says in the episode.
Elisa McNabney was born Laren Renee Sims in Attleboro, Mass. in 1966. She used more than 38 aliases over the years, including Elisa Redelsperger, the name she was using when she first met McNabney, the St. Petersburg Times of Florida reported in 2002. When she was arrested in Florida in March 2002, she was using the name Shane Ivaroni.
Sims hanged herself in her jail cell prior to trial. Her suicide note implicated Dutra, who served most of her 11-year sentence. Jordan testified against Dutra in her 2002 trial.
Dutra was released from the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla in August 2011.
Others interviewed in the episode, reported by ABC News anchor John Quiñones, include Tom Hogan, Sims' attorney who accompanied Jordan during Dutra's trial; Cheryl Tangen, McNabney's ex-girlfriend; and Ginger Miller, who worked at McNabney's Sacramento law office and first reported him missing to police.
The two-hour episode will air at 9 p.m. on ABC. It will also be available to view on the streaming service Hulu on Saturday.
