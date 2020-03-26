With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in San Joaquin County up to 83 as of Thursday evening, and the death toll at three, the county’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Maggie Park, and Director of Emergency Services Marcia Cunningham updated its stay-at-home order late Thursday.
The new order replaced the county’s stay-at-home order that was released on March 21, and stipulates that all public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a private household or living unit are prohibited, and all in-house dining at restaurants is not allowed.
The new order cited the 77 coronavirus cases confirmed in San Joaquin County by March 25, as well as “likely further significant transmission.”
The new release incorporated the directive from the California State Public Health Officer designating essential critical infrastructure workers.
The order prohibits all travel except for essential activities, such as to obtain food and supplies or for outdoor exercising, but emphasized to not use park or playground equipment while doing so.
The order also required those traveling for essential purposes to comply with social distancing requirements, such as maintaining 6 feet of space between people, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer and covering coughs and sneezes with the sleeve of the elbow.
“Since people without symptoms can transmit the disease and evidence shows the disease is easily spread, it is imperative that public activities which can result in preventable transmission of the virus must be stopped or significantly limited,” said Park in the release. “It’s up to every one of us to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19, help to preserve critical and limited capacity in our healthcare system and save lives. This updated order takes urgent action to implement those necessary restrictions.”
San Joaquin County Public Health Services updates statistics by 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As of 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sacramento County reported there were 113 confirmed cases and five deaths. The county updates its information every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.