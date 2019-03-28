Despite the rain falling outside, the mood inside Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital’s Vineyard Cafe was bright and joyful on Wednesday afternoon.
Friends, family and hospital staff gathered in the cafe to celebrate as several infants “graduated” from the hospital’s Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which provides specialized care to premature infants in need of extra support.
“You can’t have a graduation without caps and gowns,” said Valerie Stump, director of maternal-child services, as she dressed a baby in a miniature version of the traditional graduation outfit.
Since the NICU received its Level II certification in December 2018, the unit’s beds were filled for a total of 282.52 hours in January 2019 and 947 hours in February.
“I am so excited,” Stump said. “I’m thrilled for our community, and I’m proud of our staff. For everyone to come together and celebrate, it means success.”
After all of the infants were dressed in caps and gowns, Stump took a moment to thank the audience for taking time out of their day to watch as the parents walked their children down the aisle as the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance” filled the room.
“We’re especially grateful to our family and friends who came to support us,” Stump said.
Once all of the parents had taken their seats, Chris Hagen, the hospital’s chaplain, gave a commencement speech.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you the cutest graduates who ever existed,” Hagen said.
Hagen’s speech touched on how the NICU embodies the hospital’s mission of “living God’s love,” and how the love the parents have for their children inspires the NICU staff to do everything in their power to ensure that the children leave the hospital happy and healthy.
“We treat theses babies as if they were our own,” Hagen said.
Stump then introduced Wayne Craig, president of the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation, who handed out diplomas to the infants before reading a passage from the Bible.
“Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord,” Craig said with a smile.
As president of the foundation, Craig oversaw the fundraising efforts that allowed the NICU to purchase state-of-the-art equipment.
“We’re very thankful to our donors,” Craig said.
The hospital also entered into a partnership with University of California, Davis Medical Center to provide nine board-certified pediatricians to provide care to the newborn patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which Craig said helped the NICU earn its Level II certification.
“Level II means we can handle five-week premature babies, which is the first time we’ve had this in Lodi,” Craig said.
Hagen, for his part, was honored to be a part of the graduation ceremony to celebrate the NICU’s employees, parents and families.
“It’s just a real treat,” Hagen said.
Sara Wiebe was grateful to the NICU staff for helping her daughter Norah — who will be 3 months old on April 1 — get healthy enough to go home with her parents after being born prematurely.
“It was such a scary time and they were so wonderful with us,” Wiebe said. “They gave us a place to stay while we were there, and they were such a huge comfort for us.”
Pardip Singh, along with his wife Hieu Singh, were equally happy to take their 3-month-old son Apollo home after their stay in the NICU.
“It means a lot as parents to know that he’s doing good from starting off kind of rough,” Pardip said.
“We feel very honored and proud,” Hieu said. “We had a pretty rough beginning, and this has come full-circle.”