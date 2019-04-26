When Chad Donley went fishing earlier this month, the preaching minister at Ham Lane Church of Christ never imagined that he would end up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.
“They joke about how even a bad day of fishing beats a good day at work,” Donley said. “Not always.”
Donley — who served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army from 2001 to 2012 when he was medically discharged with a broken back — set out for Brannan Island the morning of April 13 to meet up with the Purple Heart Anglers, a group of fishing guides and experienced fishermen who take disabled veterans on fishing trips.
“I’d day there were probably 60 veterans and probably in the neighborhood of 25 to 30 guides and/or volunteers,” Donley said.
Although he originally planned to bring his family with him, Donley said his wife and two children had other engagements that day so he went by himself.
Donley met with two volunteers — a boat owner and the owner’s friend — and set out in a cutaway boat with a bedroom and bathroom to fish for striped bass in the Delta, trolling fishing lines behind the boat.
The trio had only been in the water for approximately two hours, Donley said, when the boat owner’s friend began to feel ill and went to lay down.
“The way we were going and the way the wind was blowing kind of created the perfect storm for this exhaust leak,” Donley said.
After the boat owner began to feel sick as well, Donley said he began to notice symptoms of his own.
“I started to feel lightheaded, I noticed my pulse in my neck was thumping and I was feeling a little nauseous,” Donley said.
Realizing that he was overcorrecting the boat — swerving back and forth not unlike a drunk driver — Donley turned off the engine and called for help over the radio. He spoke with a former Marine Corps medic who, after hearing Donley describe his symptoms, told Donley to call the Coast Guard.
“I grabbed a rod and started reeling the line in, and that was the last thing I remember until I woke up and someone was giving me CPR,” Donley said. “By the time I was revived and woke up, the Coast Guard got us onto their ship.”
The Coast Guard got the trio safely to the Antioch Bridge where three ambulances were waiting to take them to the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, which Donley said is the only hospital in the area with hyperbaric chambers.
“I think the EMTs knew we likely had (carbon monoxide) poisoning,” Donley said.
Donley and his two new friends spent two days in the hospital, which he said involved multiple four-hour sessions in the hyperbaric chambers next to each other. As they couldn’t hear each other talk, he said they would give each other the “thumbs-up,” to signal that they were OK.
The chambers simulated the pressure of being submerged in 80 feet of water, Donley said, and are often used to treat divers who resurface too quickly.
“You don’t really feel the pressure on your body, but you really feel it in the ears,” Donley said.
The doctors also hooked them up to EKG machines and performed CT scans, Donley said.
“They were worried about heart damage,” Donley said. “They were worried about possible brain damage, too.”
The doctors ran a few more tests that Monday, Donley said, and he was finally able to go home that night. He later learned that a hose on the boat had become disconnected, which allowed carbon monoxide to come up through the floorboards.
“We’re just fortunate that we thought to call somebody,” Donley said. “Obviously, God still wants me around.”
Despite the gravity of their situation, Donley said he was more frightened after the fact than when he and the two other men were actually on the boat.
“I didn’t realize how close to death we were, or how serious it was,” Donley said.
Donley, who also serves as an assistant coach for his daughter’s soccer team as well as the chaplain for American Legion Post 22, said the experience has not affected his love of fishing.
“The best thing is — besides the fact that I’m still alive — two days after I got out of the hospital, I went back to the river and caught a striper,” Donley said.