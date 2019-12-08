Two juveniles reported being robbed at gunpoint to Lodi police on Saturday evening, according to Lt. Eric VerSteeg.
While walking on the 400 block of Almond Drive at about 8:30 p.m., the pair said they were approached by two men in a gray minivan. The suspects asked the youths for directions.
"When the teens got closer, the suspects jumped out of the van," VerSteeg said.
At that point, the suspects threatened the teens with a gun and robbed them. No one was injured, VerSteeg said.
The suspects were a heavyset white or Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s, and a Hispanic male believed to be in his late teens, he said.
Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.
Police are also investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Maple Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday. Police received a call of shots fired, and recovered bullet casings at the scene.
No witnesses have come forward, VerSteeg said, and no victims have been reported.