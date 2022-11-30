Just because he’s stepping down doesn’t mean he’s slowing down.
With his political career coming to an end on Dec. 21, Mayor Mark Chandler is both looking back and looking forward--looking back on everything the city has accomplished on his watch and looking forward to what’s next.
Chandler considers his two terms of service on the Lodi City Council with a degree of pride and satisfaction. He feels the city has progressed in several key areas, and he’s happy he had a hand in much of it.
When he gave his last State of the City address a few weeks ago, Chandler mentioned an assortment of projects that had been completed and a number that were still works in progress.
One of the largest unfinished projects is one he couldn’t even vote on—the homeless access center soon to be built on Sacramento Street.
His wife runs a business next door, which created a conflict of interest that prevented him from participating in the council’s decision to approve it.
Chandler indicates he was in favor of the concept all along, but was vehemently opposed to the location because it would be next to businesses and close to a residential neighborhood. He was joined in opposition by virtually all the surrounding neighbors.
Making matters worse, the access center is in his council district, and he couldn’t even participate in the discussion or represent his constituents’ concerns.
Seeing progress
Even though the facility is still at least a year away from being finished, Chandler is seeing progress.
The building that will soon be transformed into the access center has been set up as a temporary homeless shelter. The city hired Inner City Action, a non-profit outfit based in Stockton, to run the facility.
At Chandler’s urging, the city also created a Safety Ambassador Program, which focuses on keeping the homeless from loitering around the shelter and making sure people in the community feel safe.
Chandler has gotten to know the management team that runs the shelter, as well as the safety ambassadors, and he is impressed.
His thinking has also changed.
Even at this early stage, Chandler says, “We’re changing people’s lives.” He says the program is “being very effective.”
Chandler says shelter guests all have responsibilities, including trash cleanup, among other duties, that keep them busy. He says shelter tenants don’t just sit around watching TV all day.
Will it work long-term? “I’m optimistic,” he says. However, Chandler remains worried about ongoing funding for the center. The new center will cost an estimated $1 million or more to operate, and the city is depending on money from the state to pay for it. The governor’s recent announcement that he was withholding funds from cities and counties underscores his concern.
Chandler was instrumental in getting the council to upgrade the city’s under-utilized fiber optic infrastructure. He says the city could use the fiber network to attract new businesses to town, and perhaps even offer broadband services to customers.
Business booster
Economic development is one of Chandler’s main interests, and with a business background, he feels he’s been an effective business supporter over the past eight years.
Along the same line, Chandler has been an advocate for tourism. He says several hotels have sprung up in Lodi on his watch, certainly a sign of more tourists coming to town. He is also excited about the prospects of a new hotel being built on the corner of School and Lodi Avenue.
As part of his official duties, Chandler has been the city council’s liaison to the Northern California Power Agency (NCPA), a joint powers agency formed in 1968 to provide its members with electrical energy purchasing, aggregation, scheduling and management.
Lodi buys its electricity through NCPA, and it has an ownership stake in several power generating plants throughout Northern California. Chandler was chairman of the legislative and policy committee.
He points out one key achievement: the recent agreement with the state to build a new power plant at the west end of Lodi Lake. Chandler says the plant will be utilized during peak use periods and will serve as a layer of protection to city residents against brownouts and blackouts.
He has also been a member of the city’s Risk Oversight Committee, which, among other things, directs forward purchases of electricity. Chandler says with pride that Lodi households pay 30% less than PG&E customers for electricity.
When he was first elected to the council in 2014, Chandler already had a pocket full of achievements in the wine industry. He was appointed the executive director of the Lodi Woodbridge Winegrape Commission in 1991. Many say he played a pivotal role in making Lodi the wine destination it is today.
During his 15 years with the commission, the number of wineries in the Lodi region grew from eight to 80. In recognition of his efforts, he was named Sunset Magazine’s “Wine Professional of the Year” in 2005. Chandler says, modestly, that the selection panel “thought it was about time Lodi got some recognition.”
Family Winery
One of the reasons Chandler decided not to seek re-election was to devote more time to develop his wine business, Burlington Chandler Wines.
Chandler and his wife Jan currently farm 120 acres of winegrapes in the Lodi appellation. The pair have been making wines from their vineyards for about 20 years. Their children David and Laura are also active in the family business. When Chandler isn’t serving in some official capacity, or tending to his vineyard, he and Jan take bicycle trips abroad. So far, they have been to France, Italy, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, and Germany with family. He calls the trips “rolling family reunions.”
Indeed, shortly after he gives up the gavel toward the end of December, he and Jan will be traveling to Paris for vacation.
Chandler says he will mostly miss the relationships he’s developed over the past eight years.
As a memento of recognition for attending virtually every badge-pinning ceremony, Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia presented Chandler with a souvenir LPD badge that reads, “Mayor.”
As a parting gift to department heads with whom he worked, Chandler gave each of them a copy of the book, “Breaking Ice & Breaking Glass,” written by Vice Admiral Sandra Stosz, USCG (Ret), a book about leadership principles.
Chandler says he doesn’t plan to run for any other political office. At age 69, he says, “I don’t have the patience.”
In parting, Chandler says, “I have had a lot of leadership training in my career, so when (I was) asked to run, I thought it would be a good application of my skills. I gave much, and I learned much.
“From the comments I have been getting from citizens and staff, people appreciated my decision making and leadership style, and are going to miss it. That means a lot to me. It has truly been one of the highlights of my career.”
