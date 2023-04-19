Cities across the state have affordable housing goals that need to be met through zoning approvals every eight years, but Lodi has no adequate sites to place them, according to staff.
“We don’t have a great deal of undeveloped property within our city limits,” City of Lodi community development director John Della Monica said during Tuesday’s city council shirtsleeve meeting.
“We’ve investigated about every parcel that’s either under utilized or underdeveloped,” he added. “So some of our areas of consideration to meet our RHNA numbers ... we have to demonstrate we can make a unit count.”
The Lodi City Council on Tuesday received a presentation about the city’s housing element, which includes the number of affordable housing units allocated by the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.
Lodi’s allocation totals 3,909 units, which includes 941 very low income and 591 low income dwellings.
City planner Crystal Mars said to provide low and very low income units, the city must have sites between half an acre and 10 acres for individual developments.
In addition, each site must be able to accommodate 20 dwellings per acre.
“The RHNA does not require us to build units, just zone and create capacity or programs to enable those units,” she said. “Units could be spaced throughout the city. They’re not in any one place, and any location that could hold capacity or be rezoned to meet housing needs (can be used).”
In order to meet housing goals, Marsh said the city could work with local nonprofit organizations to develop existing parcels into affordable units, or work with developers looking to annex properties into the city and require them to set aside a percentage of the project to affordable units.
However, because there are no appropriate parcels that are under utilized or underdeveloped within the city limits, Della Monica said staff is considering areas within Lodi’s sphere of influence that might possibly be annexed within the next decade as possible development sites.
Lodi’s sphere of influence totals 1,590 acres, and includes areas just north of Kettleman Lane, south of West Vine Street and west of Lower Sacramento Road; as well as an area south of Harney Lane and west of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
A third piece of land south of Kettleman Lane and east of Highway 99 is also within the sphere of influence.
“With Lodi’s median income being around $65,000, I don’t see Lodians being able to afford one of the four- and five-bedroom houses that, a lot of times, these new developments have,” councilman Cameron Bregman said. “So what I’m really looking for is more two-to-three-bedroom houses that allow more families to enter the (housing) market in general.”
Della Monica said following Word War II, two- and three-bedroom homes became a more common development within Lodi.
“We have subdivisions that are a mixture of duplexes and triplexes, those kinds of things,” he said. “They are smaller in nature, more affordable, and they still do allow ownership rights. We’re looking at blending a traditional subdivision as well as to provide a variation of housing types within the context of our neighborhoods.”
City manager Steve Schwabauer said cities generally dictate the size of parcels and housing units, but not how many bedroom are within the structure. That, he said. is typically left up to the trending housing market.
“We do try to encourage through the zoning code, as much affordable housing as we can,” he said. “But to get down to how many bedroom and how many bathrooms you can build has historically been something governmental entities have not chosen to directly regulate.”
Housing needs through the RHNA are identified in eight-year cycles, Lodi’s current cycle — its sixth — will end in 2031. The RHNA allocation and housing needs are part of the city’s Housing Element, which provides local housing guidance and policies for residential growth in a city’s General Plan.
Staff will return to a regular city council meeting in the future with a final Housing Element document.
No action was taken Tuesday morning.
