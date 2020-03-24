Lodi’s firefighters, police officers and Public Works employees could soon be out of the masks and disinfecting wipes needed to help keep them safe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Lodi put out a call for donations on Tuesday as the supply of wipes, N95 (particulate filtering) masks, surgical masks and surgical gowns dwindled.
“We need the community’s help to keep our firefighters safe,” Lodi Fire Chief Gene Stoddart said. “We respond to every medical emergency call in the city, so our crews need that protection to stay healthy so they can help the next person in need.”
The city has ordered new supplies and requested assistances from both state and federal agencies in obtaining them, but the vendors who produce the masks and wipes have been unable to keep up with surging demand nationwide.
In a typical week, Lodi firefighters use about 450 of the N95 masks while responding to medical calls, but the city stated in a press release that number could rise as COVID-19 cases mount. Right now, no vendors have informed the city they’d be able to provide the masks, making this a critical shortage.
Police officers also need masks and disinfecting wipes, in case they must transport someone in their vehicles or make extended contact with a person carrying the virus.
“Our community needs every officer healthy and ready to work,” Police Chief Tod Patterson said. “These masks are essential to continue keeping Lodi safe.”
Public Works employees and firefighters also need surgical gowns to protect against splashes of liquid that might carry the coronavirus.
Donations are being accepted at the Lodi Police Department, 215 W. Elm St., Lodi. Visitors can use the intercom near the entrance to speak to dispatchers; the lobby is currently closed.