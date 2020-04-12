- 273 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 16 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 707 cases in Sacramento County, including 6 in Galt, 1 in Isleton and 129 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 26 deaths; 14 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, and 7 in the unincorporated county. 5 patients are 17 or younger, 299 patients are ages 18 to 49, 174 patients are 50 to 64, and 229 patients are 65 or older.
- 8 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 7 cases in Amador County (2 recovered). Neither county has reported any deaths.
- 131 cases in Stanislaus County, with 2 deaths. 77 have recovered.
- 843 cases in Alameda County, with 23 deaths.
- 539 cases in Contra Costa County, with 11 deaths.
- 22,795 cases in California, with 641 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 555,313 cases in the United States, with 22,020 deaths. 32,988 have recovered.
- 1,846,680 cases worldwide, with 114,090 deaths. 421,722 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.