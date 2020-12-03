Two Lodi organizations are wrapping up their preparations as they work to give local children in need a magical Christmas.
Every year, Lodi Adopt-A-Child and Children’s Dreamworks raise funds and gather the community together to buy clothing, toys and other Christmas gifts for local families who otherwise wouldn’t have much under the tree. This year, the pandemic made that task a little more difficult, but area residents have turned out to support the two programs.
“It seems like the public has really stepped up and been more giving this year,” said Craig Troxclair, president of Lodi Adopt-A-Child’s board of directors.
People who have not been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have been stopping in to spread their good fortune, he said.
The board, which voted unanimously to move ahead with this year’s holiday giveaway despite the challenges raised by the pandemic, are grateful for the support. It has allowed them to buy clothing, toys and other Christmas gifts for about 650 children.
Rita Sperling, founder of Children’s Dreamworks, said community members have been offering support to her organization as well.
Children’s Dreamworks usually relies on fundraiser events throughout the year to raise money for the Christmas gifts they give away, but could not host those events this year due to COVID-19. Still, people have been dropping by A Flair with Hair, Sperling’s Downtown Lodi salon, to donate to the nonprofit.
“We’ve taken on quite a few families, and we’re taking care of them because of the graciousness and kindness of people in our community,” Sperling said. “They are helping us make that happen.”
While both organizations are breathing a sigh of relief that they are able to continue spreading holiday cheer this year, there’s plenty more to do if volunteers want to step up.
Late on Tuesday morning, Lodi Adopt-A-Child still had about 20 Angel Cards in need of sponsors, Troxclair said. There’s also always a need for cash donations to fill in any gaps, he added.
Sometimes, a sponsor takes a card and is able to get most of the items on it, but not everything, he said. For example, someone might be able to afford the clothing and a Barbie doll listed on a card, but not the Barbie Dream House. Cash donations help to cover what sponsors may not be able to afford.
The nonprofit also purchases bicycles for children every year, and any overflow donations go toward other programs, such as purchasing school clothing for children in need throughout the year.
Adopt-A-Child also had to forego their usual wrapping party this year, because there was not enough space for social distancing. Instead, they will be giving each parent a roll of Christmas wrapping and a roll of tape, so they can wrap the gifts themselves.
“We’re asking the sponsors to bring in a roll of Christmas wrap,” Troxclair said, but anyone in the community is welcome to drop off wrapping paper and tape as well.
Sperling and her team at Children’s Dreamworks are still working through their list of families as well. They’ve been able to help about 175 children so far, but have more on the list.
At this point in the year, monetary donations are the most efficient way to help, Sperling said. That way, she can buy last-minute gifts for the teens on her list, who are often forgotten during the toy-buying season, or “wish” items for the younger kids that haven’t been donated yet. On Tuesday, she was at Ulta buying makeup palettes that a few of the teens had requested.
The goal is not just to make sure every child has something under the tree on Christmas, but that they have at least one of the specific items they wished for.
“I want them to feel that somebody cares, that they’re special,” she said.
Children’s Dreamworks has received about all of the toys they need by now, she added, but the nonprofit also works with the Salvation Army to provide gifts for families in that program, and they still need toy donations.
Both Lodi Adopt-A-Child and Children’s Dreamworks have had to cancel their Christmas parties this year; instead, gifts will be given out curbside to parents who come to retrieve them.
“There’s no way to sanitize Santa between the families,” Troxclair said.
Sperling plans to give out pre-wrapped candy canes for the children along with their gifts, and hopes that the annual pizza party with Santa and Mrs. Claus can return next year.
And getting ready for the holiday gift giveaways has looked different than usual amid the pandemic.
“The workload’s been a little bit more this year because of the masking and the sanitizing,” Troxclair said.
Still, both organizations are happy to be able to help Lodi families this year.
For Lodi Adopt-A-Child’s volunteers, it was a simple decision to tackle this year’s unique challenges. They knew that if they didn’t step up, a lot of local children would not have much of a Christmas, Troxclair said.
Sperling, too, couldn’t imagine stepping away this year. Adapting and following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was a no-brainer, if that’s what it takes to give kids a Christmas. Besides, she said, she doesn’t want to be responsible for anyone — volunteer or supported family — getting sick.
“From our hearts to theirs, we pray that they all may be blessed with good health for them and their loves ones, and we hope they have a happy new year,” she said.