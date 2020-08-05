LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council meeting scheduled for Aug. 20 has been canceled, as San Joaquin County requirements include continued limitation of public gatherings. If Lockeford residents have local concerns or information you would like to share, the MAC will try to connect them to the appropriate county department or local agencies.
When the MAC allowed to meet again, it will post an announcement.
— Wes Bowers
State, Ione Band sign gaming compact
PLYMOUTH — The Ione Band of Miwok Indians on Tuesday announced that Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a tribal-state gaming compact between the State of California and the Ione Band of Miwok Indians.
“On behalf of the Ione Band of Miwok Indians, I would like to thank Gov. Newsom and his staff for their hard work and dedication as we worked to achieve this important milestone, particularly in light of the state’s many responsibilities addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” chairwoman Sara Dutschke said. “This is an exciting time for our tribe, and we look forward to continuing to foster a strong and prosperous government-to-government relationship with the State of California and Amador County.”
The tribal-state gaming compact permits the Ione Band of Miwok Indians to develop a gaming facility on the tribe’s sovereign trust lands in Amador County, allowing for Class III gaming device operation, card tables and off-track wagering on horse races.
In March 2020, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, acquired more than 220 acres of land into federal trust for the Ione Band of Miwok Indians in Amador County, adjacent to Highway 49 in Plymouth on the tribe’s ancestral land.
The Ione Band has more than 750 members and is governed by a five-member, elected tribal council.
— Special to the News-Sentinel