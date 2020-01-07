The upcoming Galt Winter Bird Festival offers plenty of great chances to watch and appreciate birds.
But there’s more. Much more.
If you are a foodie, the festival offers a wine and food tasting event. Those who enjoy crafting can design a bird-themed decorative sign. Artists can paint birds in a comfortable barn while sipping a glass of wine. Photographers, both advanced and novice, will find workshops to hone their skills.
It’s a something-for-everyone event, with a sharp emphasis on learning, said Jackie Garcia, special events manager for the City of Galt.
The city sponsors the festival, along with a slew of public and private organizations such as the Cosumnes River Preserve, California Waste Recovery Systems, Conservation Farms and Ranches, and SMUD.
This is the 13th festival, and from the start it’s been connected to local schools and students.
There are reading programs, one featuring the book “On Duck Pond” by Jane Yolen, and art contests. This year’s festival brochure features a majestic bald eagle painted by Kyra Mitchell, a junior at Liberty High School.
A key partner in the festival is the Cosumnes River Preserve, a sprawling landscape of wetlands and woodlands.
“It’s absolutely beautiful. It’s home to amazing wildlife. And it’s in our own backyard,” Garcia said.
Much of the preserve is open to the public, but some parts are not, and the festival offers a rare opportunity to visit those locales.
There’s a Paint and Sip event at the preserve’s spacious barn. Visitors can view birds, sip wine, and then be guided step-by-step through a painting lesson.
A hike is set through the preserve’s tall forest and other, more remote sections of the preserve.
And, for the first time, a Friday tour is being offered. “Water Birds and Water Fowl: Behind Closed Gates” takes visitors on a tour focusing on the wildlife management practices at the preserve.
Also new this year is “Welcome to our Bird Nest,” a design event supported by the Blueprint Design Co. Participants will create a stylish display suitable for one’s home or as a gift.
Jeff Rich, a biologist, teacher, and photographer, is the keynote speaker. He’s published several books on avian themes and describes himself as a “photonaturalist.” His topic is “Bald Eagles in the Wild,” and includes more than 150 of his photos. (The bald eagle is the event’s signature bird this year.) Rich is also leading a photo workshop and will be available for a book signing.
IF YOU GO
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. A single tour, “Water Birds and Waterfowl: Behind Locked Gates,” is set for Friday Jan. 31
Where: Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave., Galt
More information: 209-366-7180, www.ci.galt.ca .us/WBF, galtpandr@ci. galt.ca.us