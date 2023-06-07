LODI — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying for adult mosquito control using Evergreen 5-25 and/or DeltaGard between 5:30 and 7 a.m. Friday, June 9 in the Micke Grove Park area bordered by Armstrong Road in the north, East Morse Road to the south, North Micke Grove Road to the east and North Pearson Road to the west.
Oak Grove Regional Park in north Stockton will also be the site of ground spraying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.