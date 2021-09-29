STOCKTON — Despite a steady decline in new COVID-19 case rates over the last few weeks, San Joaquin County’s community transmission rates of the virus remains high.
Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, presented a map created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that displays how severe the rate of transmission is by both county and state.
According to the CDC, San Joaquin County is one of 42 in the state in which transmission rate is “high.”
“Our case rate right now is 26.7 (per 100,000 residents), which is still quite high,” Park told supervisors. “If we were still in the old tier system, we’d be in the purple tier, and deeply in purple. But it is looking good.”
Modoc and Sierra counties are the only two jurisdictions in which transmission is low, according to the CDC.
The counties of Orange, Ventura, San Benito, San Mateo, Monterey, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma, Marin and Napa all have substantial transmission rates, the agency said.
County public health said there have been 95,158 COVID-19 cases and 1,642 deaths in the county since the pandemic began last year.
There were 1,454 cases and 18 deaths in the county between Sept. 20 and 26, the CDC reported.
In Lodi, there have been 8,173 total cases and 189 deaths, with 32 new cases reported since Friday, county public health reported. All 32 of those new cases were in the 95240 ZIP Code, which accounts for 6,471 cases in Lodi, as well as 172 deaths.
There have been 2,773 cases and 42 deaths in Lodi’s 95240 ZIP Code, which also includes Lockeford. Ten new cases were reported in the ZIP Code over the weekend, county public health said.
A total of 375 cases and six deaths have been reported in Lockeford’s 95237 ZIP Code as well.
In the 95238 ZIP Code, which includes Woodbridge, there have been 481 cases and nine deaths, with seven new cases reported over the weekend.
And in the 95220 ZIP Code, which includes Acampo, there have been 689 cases and 13 deaths. Five new cases were reported over the weekend as well.
The number of hospitalizations throughout the county also continues to decline, Park said, as there were 183 patients being treated for COVID-19 at all seven facilities. She said 64 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit, of which 56 were on ventilators.
Greg Diederich, director of the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency, said ICU capacity is at more than 100%, but only 48% of patients in beds are being treated for COVID-19.
In addition, only about a quarter of all patients being treated at all seven hospitals have COVID-19, he said.
“I’m glad to see the county continue to make progress on our case rates,” he said. “I’m pleased with the movement we’re making on this, but we still have a long way to get back to where we once were.”
The county’s test positivity rate is 5.9%, and 56.7% of the eligible population — or 368,464 residents — is fully vaccinated. Another 8.7% of the population — or 56,340 residents — is partially vaccinated.
In Lodi, 35,802 residents — 66.4% of the population — is fully vaccinated and 5,307 residents are partially vaccinated, according to county public health.
“I appreciate the fact that we’re seeing a decline in numbers,” Board Vice Chair Chuck Winn said. “We have really evolved from where we were a year ago. Now we have vaccinations available, we have a lot of treatments available to protect people from being hospitalized. We’re really in pretty good shape comparative to this time a year ago. I think that’s important and I appreciate all the work done by (staff).”