Lodi City Council votes against purchase of railroad bridge

At the Wednesday meeting of the Lodi City Council:

• Lodi Electric Utility Director Liz Kirkley received a proclamation from the Lodi City Council declaring Oct. 15 to 19 to be Public Power Week. Twenty-six classes of students from Lodi Unified School District will be able to visit and learn about the Lodi Electric Utility during the annual event.

• The Lodi Improvement Committee presented its Community Service Award to Jose Gomez for his dedication to mentoring other young people through the GRIP gang prevention and outreach program, participation in the ABCD-Love Your Block program, and organizing the painting of the mural at the corner of Elm and Main streets. The Lodi High graduate is now attending college in Santa Rosa.