- 1,926 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 95 in the 95240 ZIP code and 43 in the 95242 ZIP code, which include Lodi; 10 in the 95220 ZIP code, which includes Acampo; and 59 in the 95212 ZIP code, which includes Morada. There have been 48 deaths. 57 patients are currently hospitalized. About 1,000 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,976 cases in Sacramento County, including 43 in Galt, 4 in Isleton, and 321 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 67 deaths. 1,429 are likely recovered.
- 28 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 15 have recovered.
- 12 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 10 have recovered.
- 1,404 cases in Stanislaus County, with 35 deaths. 1,001 have recovered.
- 4,702 cases in Alameda County, with 118 deaths.
- 2,148 cases in Contra Costa County, with 56 deaths.
- 169,695 cases in California, with 5,408 deaths.
- 2,218,457 cases in the United States, with 119,061 deaths. 576,334 have recovered.
- 8,628,403 cases worldwide, with 458,676 deaths. 4,223,909 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.