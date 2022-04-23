Lodi Unified School District celebrated the completion of many renovations on the Lodi High School campus Feb. 25.
The renovations, made possible through the district’s Measure U bond, included the construction of 66 new classrooms in a two-story building on the north end of campus, which were completed in December.
The new classrooms, constructed by local builder Meehleis Modular Buildings, replaced 27 portable buildings and 34 outdated, substandard classrooms. In addition to new buildings, the district also provided two new parking lots at the high school. One was completed last summer, located on the north side of campus, and the second, located on Pacific Avenue, is slated for completion this July.
The project cost a little more than $75.2 million.
