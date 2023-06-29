A suspect in a Lodi shooting was apprehended in the Bay Area on Tuesday, a day after he allegedly shot a man multiple times before fleeing the scene.
On Monday at about 11:15 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Oro Way.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
During the investigation, officers identified the assailant as 20-year-old Lodi resident Peter Sim. An arrest warrant was issued and Sim’s vehicle was flagged in a national database, police said.
The following day, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office discovered Sim’s vehicle in its jurisdiction with the assistance of a license plate reading camera.
San Mateo County deputies and Burlingame Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Sim without incident. He was transported to San Joaquin County Jail and booked on suspicion of attempted homicide with the use of a firearm, police said.
