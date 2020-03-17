Getting you the news is of utmost importance to us, and our team will continue to provide coverage of all local, regional and national news.
In accordance with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, effective Tuesday, March 17 the Lodi News-Sentinel office will be closed to the public until at least April 3.
Our staff will continue to work during normal business hours, although public access will be closed for the time being.
Contact can be made via phone and email as follows:
• Newsroom: 209-369-7035, news@lodinews.com
• Circulation: 209-333-1400
• Obituaries and Legals: 209-369-2761, obits@lodinews.com, legals@lodinews.com, classified1@lodinews.com
• Advertising: 209-369-2761, info@lodinews.com
Our drop box at the Church Street entrance will be available 24/7.
Please check www.lodinews.com for further updates. We will continue to share breaking local news about the pandemic for free on our website and on Facebook at www.facebook. com/lodinews.
For more information and facts on coronavirus, visit www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus and www.sjcphs.org /#hl1236