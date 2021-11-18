The new COVID-19 case rate in San Joaquin County appears to be falling at a steady pace.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported that the new case rate as of Wednesday was 12.9 per 100,000 residents, down from the 16 per 100,000 when Park last presented statistics to county supervisors on Nov. 2.
The county’s case rate hasn’t been this low since July 17, when it was 12.5 per 100,000 residents, according to reports.
The test positivity rate in the county has also dropped slightly to 4.2%, a decline of 1% from Nov. 2.
Hospitalizations are also declining, with 96 reported in the county’s seven facilities. There were 109 people hospitalized on Nov. 3.
While rates and hospitalizations slowly wane, COVID-19 deaths continue to rise. There were 29 new deaths reported between Monday and Wednesday, county public health said, with 340 reported since Park’s last presentation to supervisors.
There have now been 1,832 total deaths from the virus since the pandemic began last year.
Two of those new 29 deaths this week were reported in Lodi and one was in Lockeford.
There have also been 1,287 new cases since Nov. 2, with 154 reported between Monday and Wednesday. Of those, 15 were in Lodi, five were in Lockeford and five were in Woodbridge.
In all, there have been 101,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the onset of the pandemic.
There have been 8,856 cases in Lodi, and a total of 203 deaths from COVID-19, according to county public health.
A total of 458,503 residents have been fully vaccinated for 58.3% of the county. Another 56,072 residents, or 8.1% of the population, are partially vaccinated.
So far, 1.6% of the county’s children ages 5-11 have been partially vaccinated, while 9.1 percent of children ages 12-17 have had their first doses. However, 46.3% of children ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.
In Lodi, 60,178 residents, or 64.6% of the city’s population, have been fully vaccinated. Another 5,386 residents, or 8.9% of Lodians, are partially vaccinated.