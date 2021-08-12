If there’s one question youngsters often ask about fruit, its why watermelons do not grow on trees.
The latest book by local author Sylvia Ulmer answers that question, as well as paints a picture of life on the farm for two young boys with a lot of curiosity.
Ulmer was hoping to have her new book, “The Watermelon Tree/El Arbor de Sandidas” available for purchase in late 2019, but the onset of COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic delayed its release until this past June.
Much like her first book “Treasures in the Prairie/Tesoros de la Pradera,” this new work is written in both English and Spanish for children.
The book is written in narrative poetry, and focuses on twins Roger and Randy, who visit their grandparents’ farm on summer break. The boys learn about the importance of farm work as they feed chickens, gather eggs, weed the garden and dig for fishing worms, all while having fun with grandma and grandpa.
The story was inspired by Ulmer’s son and adopted brother, who were about 6 and 7 years old, respectively, and were inseparable growing up, Ulmer said.
“My husband and I had a farm in Lockeford, and my adopted brother grew up with my son,” she said. “They could have been twins. They used to get into any kind of trouble, and spent a lot of time on the farm.”
There were some 28 plum trees on the farm, Ulmer said, and her son and brother would have plum fights with the fruit that fell on the ground. On the way back to the house, they would ask their grandfather why watermelon did not grow on trees, but fruits like plums, apples and oranges did.
Ulmer’s husband would then explain that watermelons were vine fruits, and the boys would excitedly tell her what they learned.
“I wrote their stories down and kept them,” she said. “A lot of children ask questions like that, such does chocolate milk come from chocolate cows. It turned out to be a pretty cute story, and everybody who heard it really seemed to like it. So I thought I’d turn it into a book.”
The book is now available on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com, but Ulmer will be selling copies at the Lodi Street Faire this fall. She’s hoping to have a third book, “Cock-a-Doodle Do, Singing is What I Do/El Gallo Cantor” out soon. The 24-page book focuses on farm life and the animals children can find there, including goats, sheep, horses, cattle, geese, and of course, roosters.
“I’ve been in education for more than 30 years, and when I first started, all school districts sent kids to pumpkin patches in the fall and to a farm in the spring,” she said. “But in the last 10 years or so, that’s gone by the wayside due to funding. Kids don’t have the experience of going to the farm anymore, so I thought I’d bring it to them.”
Ulmer has been a teacher and principal in the San Joaquin Valley, and ultimately served as director of educational services for the Stockton Unified School District.
When she retired, she had a huge collection of poems, stories, poems and notes she had written throughout her life. When she tried to have them published in Spanish, she was told there wasn’t enough demand for Spanish poetry. But, she said “Treasures in the Prairie/Tesoros de la Pradera” proved that claim wrong, as school districts across the country have purchased the book for inclusion in their curriculum.
“Teachers tell me it’s really helping them with their Spanish, or that they’re learning it by reading the book,” Ulmer said. “It’s a great source of vocabulary for both parents and teachers and you print the two vocabularies side by side, not only are English-speaking kids getting an appreciation for another language, but Spanish-speaking kids are saying, ‘oh, that’s how you say that in English!’”
The Lodi Street Faire is scheduled to return to Downtown Lodi on Oct. 3. Ulmer will have a booth located near Angelo’s Mexican Restaurant on School Street. She’ll also have copies of her first book for those who haven’t had the chance to read it.