For the last two months, some Lodi Unified School District parents and teachers have urged the board of education to disregard mandates from state health officials, citing personal freedoms were being infringed.
This week, the district took a first step toward exemption from the mandates, which are expected to take effect in 2022.
The board of education on Tuesday directed district staff send a resolution to Sacramento asking state legislators to “recommend” COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff, rather than require them.
A draft resolution was discussed Tuesday, and a final document will be approved at a meeting in January.
“After reading this resolution, I think it’s pretty well written,” board member Ron Heberle said. “There are a lot of areas that I think are important to point out, and I think one of them is, the board realizes the concerns parents have, and we’re passing those on to the state. It’s really difficult when you have your personal opinion about mandates, versus putting this district in any kind of jeopardy. But I’m in favor of this and I’d like to move forward with it.”
On Oct. 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all students 12 and older would be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to remain on campus for in-person instruction.
The requirement will take effect at the beginning of the term following full approval, which is anticipated to be July 1, 2022.
In the resolution, the district states that it and other educational agencies are struggling to retain employees due to vaccine requirements, and that parents have raised concerns regarding the lack of research on long-term side effects the vaccine has on children.
The district also stated it supports individual and parental rights to choose, even though it understands it has an obligation to comply with state and local laws, as well as directives from the California Department of Public Health.
However, unless the COVID-19 vaccines are added to the list of required vaccinations for enrollment, and unless the California Legislature lists the vaccines in state health and safety codes, then the district said it was “respectfully” asking lawmakers not require the vaccination.
In his October announcement, Newsom said the COVID-19 vaccines would be added to the list of required vaccinations for in-person instruction.
Board member Courtney Porter was the lone trustee opposed to the resolution, stating that making decisions regarding health issues did not fall under the board’s purview.
He said those decisions were to be made by county health officials and supervisors, as well as state and federal lawmakers, and that frustrated parents and employees should be airing their concerns to those bodies.
“I think this resolution is nice, good, but not really what we’re supposed to be doing,” he said. “If we get a mandate form the county, we’ll follow it, because we have a fiduciary responsibility. We could get sued and lose our entire budget. The insurance companies will not cover this. Even though the virus is organic, it can cause injury, and the insurance companies will say ‘you didn’t follow these mandates, you will be sued.’”
Newly-appointed board president Susan Macfarlane said while she agreed with much of Porter’s comments, she supported the resolution.
“We do have fiduciary responsibility,” she said. “We want to keep our children safe and educated. We want to keep our employees safe and educated. Not one of us seven think differently on that. Some of the power’s taken out of our hands. If we were to go against it, we create more obstacles for you parents, our district, educating our students and our community. However, this resolution will give us a piece of paper to move forward, and will help us with some of the things we’re trying to do.”
Parents and teachers who spoke during the discussion said the resolution wasn’t strong enough to convince lawmakers to back away from vaccine requirements.
Ashley Herzik, a speech and language pathologist in the district, suggested a resolution be drafted that more resembles one approved by the Apple Valley School Unified School District Board of Education earlier this year.
The San Bernadino County district’s resolution states it will not implement any vaccine requirement mandated by the state.
“I do believe there should be parent choice,” Herzik said. “I think either way you are going to face litigation. I feel it’s unconstitutional to put these demands on individuals and our children. It is a waste of resources to put out such a weak resolution. What’s the point? It’s just really to make people think you guys are putting something out there. It will do nothing. It’s a polite request. We don’t want polite requests, we want change.”
Frederick Newman told the board there were some people in the district who would simply not comply with the vaccine mandate, including himself and his children. He added he would remove his children from the district if a mandate is enforced.
“And the one thing I will teach them, is that you have a right to say no, you have a right to think for yourself, and that you don’t have to be afraid of breathing air,” he said. “I see children walking down the street, no one is around them for 100 feet, and they’re wearing masks. We’re scaring people to death. If you’re young, you’re healthy, you’re more likely to die driving to school or driving home from school.”
Lodi Education Association president Michelle Orgon said while there were teachers among the several speakers against vaccine mandates, she urged the board to survey teachers who were not present Tuesday and who favored them, before approving any resolution.
“There have been threats made at sites, there have been unsafe acts toward your employees,” Orgon said. They do not feel safe being in this room, and we would ask that you reach out to them to see if you go forward with this resolution, toward legislation and advocating and lobbying, that you please survey your members and how they feel about the resolution.”
Those opposed to the vaccine mandate scoffed while student board member Marissa Duterte described her experiences with masks at McNair High School.
The high school senior said because she was a part of the demographic parents and teachers were fighting over, she wanted to provide a student’s perspective on the issue.
Duterte said she sits next to a boy in class who pulls his mask down to sneeze and cough. Three or four years ago, she said, it would not have bothered her. Today, she flinches and worries she will end up in the emergency room when someone removes their mask.
“This mask I wear on my face is a symbol of safety,” she said. “I 100% believe in freedom of choice, but not when it endangers the safety of me, my friends and my family. All in all, I don’t feel safe with one student’s mask down. I can’t imagine how I’d feel walking around when 2,000 students’ masks are down.”
The board did not vote on the resolution Tuesday. That vote will be taken in January.