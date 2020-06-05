- 1,050 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 47 in Lodi. There have been 36 deaths. 767 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,519 cases in Sacramento County, including 17 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 254 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 59 deaths. 1,224 are likely recovered.
- 18 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 13 have recovered.
- 10 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 9 have recovered.
- 816 cases in Stanislaus County, with 31 deaths. 623 have recovered.
- 3,725 cases in Alameda County, with 101 deaths.
- 1,577 cases in Contra Costa County, with 38 deaths.
- 125,087 cases in California, with 4,511 deaths.
- 1,894,502 cases in the United States, with 109,042 deaths. 491,706 have recovered.
- 6,724,516 cases worldwide, with 393,934 deaths. 2,996,832 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.