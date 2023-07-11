A small fire from a homeless camp spread to a structure along an industrial stretch of Sacramento Street on Saturday evening in Lodi, but was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters before any major damage was done.
Lodi Fire Department units were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of South Sacramento Street just before 8 p.m.
“Upon arrival crews located a homeless camp on fire behind 930 S. Sacramento St. (on the railroad tracks),” City of Lodi spokeswoman Mary Campbell said. “The fire burned into the building and damaged some machinery in a storage area.”
Shane Cochran, director of operations for Acampo Machine Works, which is located at the address, said that he wasn’t aware of any major damage to the building. It was the second time in the last month that the fire department responded to a fire at that location, Cochran said.
“It’s always a concern,” Cochran said of transients camping behind the business, which is located about 20 feet from the railroad tracks. “In past years we tried calling about the homeless but it was never resolved so we just gave up on trying. It hadn’t been a problem again until recently, about the last month.”
The transients haven’t returned since Saturday’s fire, Cochran said.
“It’s annoying, but it is what it is,” Cochran said. “It was a small fire.”
