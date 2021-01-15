LODI — At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lodi police officers responded to an altercation between a man and woman at Lakewood Mall.
As officers arrived, the man left the scene, leading them on a short pursuit, the Lodi Police Department said. The man crashed his vehicle into a gate at Lodi Lake, before driving west on Turner Road and crashing into the Woodlake Circle brick wall at the corner of North Lower Sacramento Road, police said.
The man fled the scene on foot, and police are still searching for him.
— Wes Bowers
Locke Road intersection on Highway 88 closed today through Sunday
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will close the Locke Road intersection at Highway 88 at 6 p.m. today for striping and delineation replacement work.
No access to or from Highway 88 at the intersection will be available, and all local traffic is encouraged to use Brandt Road as an alternate detour to the highway.
The intersection is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
— Wes Bowers
Jack London SHP opens contest for young writers
GLEN ELLEN — Jack London State Historic Park has announced the opening of its 2021 Young Writers Contest. This year’s theme is “coping with isolation.”
In London’s short story “To Build a Fire,” the main character battles the fierce winter landscapes of the Yukon with only a few supplies and his wits and will to guide him. Even with the obstacles and pitfalls in his way, he finds his greatest challenge is being alone on the journey with only the company of a weary dog.
Story writers should create a fictional story where their main character takes a journey through an unknown land alone (or with only an animal companion). Consider the challenges they would face, and describe how they cope with the loneliness.
Submitted stories must be original works, and contest participants must be in sixth, seventh or eighth grade. Stories must be between 1,991 and 2,009 words, with bonus points if they are exactly 2,000 words. Stories must be written in English and submitted in PDF format by no later than March 31, 2021.
For additional rules and submission instructions, as well as a free copy of London’s “To Build a Fire,” visit www.jacklondonpark.com/annual-young-writers-contest.
— K. Cathey