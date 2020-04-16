A local pandemic-era call for help was quickly heard and answered Sunday night.
With the constant use of masks at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a solution was needed to protect medical workers’ ears from being injured by the elastic loops that secure the masks.
“Their ears were literally turning raw,” Lodi Memorial obstetrics department director Valerie Stump said of her staff.
So one of the nurses posted a picture of an ear guard on the Lodi Memorial Facebook page, asking if anyone could produce it, Stump said.
The post was made at 7:34 p.m. Twelve minutes later, the response came in: “We’re on it!”
The people who “heard” the call were Lodi Memorial administrative assistant Sundey Canestrino and her 16-year-old son Gage, a sophomore at Ben Holt College Preparatory Academy in Stockton. Gage, who owns a 3D printer, quickly got to work. He found the file for the ear guard on a website, and soon he was printing the first batch of protective guards.
On Monday morning, Sundey brought a bag of the freshly printed ear guards with her to work.
“They were very, very excited,” Sundey said of her co-workers.
Since the initial Facebook post, the Canestrinos have gotten other inquiries, and they have shipped ear guards to nurses in several states.
“Some people have donated money,” Sundey said. “We didn’t expect money. We were going to send them out anyway.”
Gage thinks it’s important to help health care workers during the ongoing pandemic.
“I think it’s pretty necessary to help nurses, since there is a lot of shortages on some of the PPE,” he said.
He said 3D printing is a good value, as the printer is more cost efficient than factory production.
Gage believes he could also make face shields, but he hasn’t received requests for any yet, he said.
Stump was amazed by the quick response to the call for ear guards.
“We are ‘ear-ternally’ grateful!” she said.