Although the election is more than a year away, three local elected officials have recently announced plans to run for higher offices.
In a Thursday press release, San Joaquin County Supervisor Bob Elliott declared his candidacy for the California State Senate District 5 seat to replace Cathleen Galgiani, whose term will expire next year.
Currently in his second term as county supervisor, Elliott graduated from West Point in the top 5 percent of his class and later earned master’s degree in national security affairs. He served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, retiring as a colonel in the U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Berets).
As a supervisor, Elliott helped balance the county budget and increased law enforcement funding without raising taxes. He helped bring nearly 10,000 new jobs to the county, and helped add 166 positions to the county’s law and justice system including more sheriff’s deputies and prosecutors. He also fought against Twin Tunnels project.
Endorsed by Assemblyman Heath Flora and County Supervisors Tom Patti and Miguel Villapudua, Elliott reported having more than $220,000 in his state senate account in his last campaign filing.
Lifetime of public service, from 30 years in military to two years on Tracy City Council to board of supervisors.
Elliott feels his experience in working with people from different backgrounds during his lifetime of public service has helped shape him into the ideal candidate.
“I just want to take that experience and put it to work for the people,” Elliott said.
Even during his military service, Elliott served in a diplomatic capacity in Tokyo and Seoul, he said, and he feels that that experience would serve him well as a state senator.
“I’m willing to work with people of both parties when it’s in the best interest of my constituents, but at the same time I’m willing to stand up to them if we’re getting the short end of the stick,” Elliott said.
If elected, Elliott plans to strengthen the local economy while advocating for fiscal responsibility, and ensure that the farms, families and businesses in the state senate district have water. He also plans to continue improving public safety and educational opportunities.
“It’s always been an honor to serve, whether in the military or as an elected official, and I’ll consider it an honor to serve on the state senate in the future,” Elliott said.
Assemblywoman Susan Eggman — first elected in 2012 after serving on the Stockton City Council — announced her own candidacy for the 5th State Senate District seat in a March 20 press release
“I grew up here in the Valley and graduated from Turlock High School before joining the Army. I returned to the Valley and have tried to make my community a better place — working as a social worker, serving on the City Council and now as a member of the state assembly,” said Eggman in the press release. “I have tried to make a difference — fighting for an area that is often forgotten — pushing to get a VA Hospital built here to help those who have served, opposing efforts to take water that is the lifeblood of this area and leading an effort to build a new college campus in Stockton.”
Eggman grew up on her family’s almond orchard and apiary in Turlock, and after graduating from Turlock High School she served as a medic in the U.S. Army for four years.
While earning her bachelor’s degree in psychology at California State University, Stanislaus, Eggman worked at a local alcohol and drug abuse program which led to a job at the Modesto Psychiatric Center.
Eggman began working in hospice care in Turlock and Modesto while pursuing a master’s degree in social work, and worked as a mental health provider and medical social worker while completing a Ph.D. at Portland State University.
Eggman took a leave of absence from her job as an associate professor of social work at California State University, Sacramento to serve on the state assembly where she currently serves as chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee. She is the former chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller in a March 21 press release announced her candidacy for the 13th State Assembly District seat, currently held by Eggman.
“In today’s world of divisive politics, we need leaders who know how to build bridges and accomplish real results for our communities, our families and our children,” said Miller in the press release.
Prior to serving as a county supervisor, Miller — who has owned a small business for the 10 years — served on the Stockton City Council and was executive director of the Stockton Downtown Alliance.
As a supervisor, Miller addressed issues such as homelessness, balancing budgets, increasing access to health care and expanding economic opportunities in the county.
“For me, public service is about finding common sense solutions to complex problems and making government work for the people it is supposed to serve.” Miller said in the press release. “I’ve seen firsthand the difference it can make when a child has somewhere safe to go after school, when someone gets the training they need to get a good job, when families have access to safe and affordable housing and when people have access to quality health care. I will fight everyday to ensure we get our share of state resources to make our communities prosperous, our families strong and our children successful.”