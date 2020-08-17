- 15,008* (see note below) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 269 deaths. Hospitalization data was not available on Monday evening. 13,360 are considered "recovered."
- 14,326 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 218 deaths. On Monday, 251 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 80 in intensive care. 10,915 have "likely recovered."
- 174 cases in Calaveras County, with 1 death. 3 are currently hospitalized. 150 have recovered.
- 210 cases in Amador County, with 11 deaths. 8 are currently hospitalized.160 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 12,668 cases in Stanislaus County, with 200 deaths. 11,342 have recovered.
- 15,130* cases in Alameda County, with 221 deaths. 188 were hospitalized on Sunday, the last day hospitalization data was available.
- 11,408* cases in Contra Costa County, with 157 deaths. 95 are currently hospitalized.
- 628,031 total cases in California, with 11,242 deaths.
- 5,495,908 cases in the United States, with 170,453 deaths. 1,865,842 have recovered.
- 21,808,197 cases worldwide, with 772,452 deaths. 13,799,728 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Monday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
* Note: Cases are underreported. Due to technical issues with the State of California’s reporting system, case data from July 27 and later was severely delayed. While the state has corrected the issues, San Joaquin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties are still updating their data. Data regarding deaths and hospitalizations has not been affected. The state addressed the issue and cleared its own backlog on Monday, but counties are still correcting and updating their local data.
San Joaquin County has changed the definition of “recovered” to include: symptomatic — at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; asymptomatic — at least 14 days since first positive COVID-19 test. Patients who are still hospitalized are not being counted as “recovered.” It is possible that patients with continuing symptoms who are not hospitalized are being counted among the “recovered.”